Glasgow Rangers secured a confidence-boosting win in midweek against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, and it sets them up nicely to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell were enough to see off the Czech side at Ibrox and manager Philippe Clement will be hoping for more of the same against Livingston on Sunday.

The Light Blues find themselves eight points adrift of Celtic, although they have a game in hand and the way they are playing under the Belgian, this gap could be cut before Christmas with some luck.

Against Livingston in the Premiership on Sunday, Clement will be looking to rotate his team who sent Sparta packing from Glasgow.

Four changes from that midweek side could be expected in certain areas. Here’s the manager’s predicted XI…

1 GK – Jack Butland

Jack Butland has been in inspired form this campaign for the Light Blues, proving himself to be one of the few transfers that Michael Beale managed to get right during the summer.

The Gers have conceded just six goals in the Premiership so far this term – the best defensive record in the division - and much of it has to do with how good Butland has been between the posts.

2 RB – James Tavernier

Captain fantastic. James Tavernier will once again lead the Gers out for a match, and he has missed just one match so far this term, against Morton in the League Cup back in August, as he was given a rest.

The right-back has already scored ten goals this season across 21 matches, while grabbing three assists, and he is certainly showing no signs of slowing down.

3 CB - Connor Goldson

Like Tavernier, Connor Goldson has missed just one match all season and that was back in August against Livingston.

He is arguably the finest defender at the club and his experience will be vital under Clement, especially if the Light Blues aim to win a trophy or two during the current campaign.

4 CB - Leon Balogun

Ben Davies will drop to the bench from the tie against Sparta and in his place comes Leon Balogun.

The Nigerian re-signed for the club during the summer on a one-year deal having enjoyed a spell between 2020-2022, and he has made two appearances under Clement so far, with the club conceding just one goal when Balogun was on the pitch.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Ridvan Yilmaz was foolishly left out of the Europa League squad by Beale, leaving Clement short on cover in that area should Borna Barisic get injured.

The Croatian has started the previous two matches and this could allow Yilmaz to come in for a rare start as he hopes to take his chance under the Belgian following a topsy-turvy campaign so far.

6 CM - John Lundstram

The midfielder looked back to his best during the victory over Sparta on Thursday evening and if he can replicate his European form from the stunning run to the final of the Europa League in 2022, then Clement will have a player ready to go through brick walls for the club.

Lundstram was dribbled past just once in midweek, and he will be given another start against Livingston.

7 CM – Jose Cifuentes

While Ryan Jack has looked back to his best under the Belgian recently, staying clear of any niggling injuries which have cost him games in the past, he could be given a well-deserved rest against Livingston.

This would open the door for Jose Cifuentes to come in and operate alongside Lundstram in the heart of the midfield.

The Ecuadorian has yet to really get into his groove following his move from Los Angeles FC during the summer transfer window, but he has all the required abilities to be a roaring success at the Gers once he hits the ground running.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The young winger made his debut for the senior side back in 2022 against Hearts, but it has only been in the last few weeks that he has established himself as part of the first-team squad.

He has yet to start in the league but has emerged off the bench four times and has created one big chance while averaging 1.3 key passes per game, showcasing his excellent talents and a start is more than he deserves.

The youngster was dubbed as a “spark” by journalist Josh Bunting following his impressive cameo against the Czech outfit, and he could cause the Livi defence all sorts of problems should he be unleashed.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The former Norwich City man scored his first goal of the season against Sparta, curling a low shot beyond their keeper and this should hopefully be the catalyst which gives him confidence heading into the next few months.

The Englishman was deployed out on the right-hand side of the attacking unit once again in midweek, but due to Sam Lammers failing to impress, he should start in the number ten role, a spot where he can significantly impress.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion starlet has been wonderful since joining during the summer, scoring nine goals across 21 matches, and his creativity and pace have given the Gers a solid attacking threat on the left wing.

With Ryan Kent departing in the summer, Beale needed a player who could replace him and Sima has done a stellar job thus far.

11 ST – Danilo

The Brazilian struggled for game time under Beale, despite arriving for a fee of around £6m in the summer, but since returning from injury, he has shone.

Under Clement, Danilo has scored three goals along with registering four assists and he is proving to be a player who could have a wonderful future at the Gers.

Keeping him fit will be the priority now he has been given a regular run in the starting XI and the tie against Livingston represents a chance for him to further bolster his goal tally before the international break halts the season.

Rangers predicted lineup in full – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Balogun, LB – Yilmaz, CM – Cifuentes, CM – Lundstram; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Sima; ST – Danilo.