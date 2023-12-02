The momentum built by Rangers prior to the international break has come to a shuddering halt following the previous two matches.

First up was an away tie against Aberdeen in the Premiership and despite creating more clear-cut chances, they had to rely on a late penalty by James Tavernier to secure a share of the points.

The tie against Aris Limassol in midweek wasn’t much better either. Once again, the Gers conceded a tame goal, with the defenders caught in no man's land as a high ball over the top evaded them.

Ross McCausland did score an equaliser which salvaged a point, but it means they could drop into the Europa Conference League if results don’t go their way in the final group-stage matches.

Philippe Clement will be looking at rotating his starting XI for the league tie against St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon and introducing a fresh face or two.

With three points vital in the chase for the Premiership title, we at Football FanCast predict the Rangers starting XI that will take to the pitch tomorrow at a packed Ibrox.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The former Crystal Palace goalkeeper was one of Michael Beale’s better signings during the summer transfer window, and it bolstered an area which was badly needed rejuvenating.

Butland has perhaps been let down by his defence on numerous occasions this season as he has single-handedly kept the club in matches.

The 30-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 matches and keeping a 12th one would go a long way to three points vs the Buddies.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain needs to start showing more leadership qualities, especially as the pressure is now firmly on the manager following two poor results.

The defender may chip in with crucial goals and assists and who knows where the club would be without these, yet he needs to give more belief to the team, as clubs like Aberdeen and Aris should be fearful of playing against the Gers.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson was suspended for the European tie in midweek, and it was just the second game he has missed throughout the whole 2023/24 campaign.

The Light Blues missed his presence against Aris as John Souttar and Ben Davies played together for the first time this season.

His return would give Clement a boost, and he could turn to an experienced head to partner him...

4 CB – Leon Balogun

The 35-year-old looked like he was going to play a peripheral role under Beale, making just two appearances under the former manager.

Under Clement, however, he has been utilised more often, starting four of his opening nine matches in charge, and it would have been more had he been available to play in Europe.

5 LB – Borna Barisic

The Croatian will start against St Mirren on Sunday, and he will be looking to put in a solid performance, especially with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Across nine Premiership ties this season, the 31-year-old has registered two assists and while his defensive abilities are questionable at times, his attacking talents are solid.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The former Sheffield United midfielder has returned to form this term, having endured a rather forgetful 2022/23.

He has started every single game under the Belgian and across the whole squad in the league, the 29-year-old ranks third for accurate passes per game, along with ranking fourth for interceptions per game and fifth for big chances created, indicating how impressive he has been at the heart of the midfield.

7 CM – Jose Cifuentes

Despite arriving to much fanfare, the midfielder has failed to live up to the hype and his latest performance against Aris proved that he needs a spell out of the starting XI.

With Ryan Jack and Nico Raskin injured, however, Clement will need to play him against St Mirren.

Related Clement must now bench Rangers star who lost possession 12x vs Aris Rangers face an uphill battle to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League

In midweek, the 24-year-old looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights at times as he lost possession 12 times along with being dribbled past twice.

A big performance on Sunday could go a long way to righting his wrongs from the other evening, but he really needs to step up to the plate.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

Todd Cantwell was substituted off after just 36 minutes against Aris due to not following Clement’s instructions and this gave the Northern Irishman another chance to impress, just days after signing a new contract until 2027.

He took full advantage of the opportunity and scored his first-ever goal for Rangers with a low drive that nestled into the far corner of the net and his future looks incredible.

Clement could unlock the St Mirren defence by unleashing the youngster, and he will be eager to build on his first-ever senior goal.

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

Sam Lammers was woeful against the Cypriots, being dribbled past four times across while completing just nine passes during his 58 minutes on the pitch and this is simply not good enough.

He is lightweight and clearly lets matches pass him by due to the lack of output and this should give Clement the licence he needs to unleash Tom Lawrence.

Hailed as “unplayable” by Steve Evans while at Derby County, the Welshman has built up his fitness and a spell in the starting XI could do wonders for his confidence.

He will surely offer a bigger threat than Lammers and his creativity could unlock the St Mirren defence.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The on-loan Brighton winger enjoyed a productive start to his spell in Scotland, scoring seven goals prior to Clement arriving, yet he has netted just twice since then.

He has gone off the boil recently, but until Rabbi Matondo is ready to start matches, the 22-year-old will continue to be used on the left wing.

11 ST – Danilo

Another player who has improved under the Belgian, Danilo has managed to score three times while also grabbing five assists, indicating that he doesn’t just have a keen eye for goal.

He does offer a greater presence leading the line than Cyriel Dessers, but he hasn’t found the back of the net since the home tie against Sparta Prague at the start of November.

He will be unleashed again, and hopefully he can score his first league goal in a month against the Paisley side.

Rangers predicted starting XI vs St Mirren – GK - Butland; RB - Tavernier, CB - Goldson, CB - Balogun, LB - Barisic; CM - Lundstram, CM - Cifuentes, RW - McCausland, AM - Lawrence, LW - Sima; ST - Danilo