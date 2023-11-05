Glasgow Rangers know a win today will secure them a place in the League Cup final next month and that is all the motivation the squad need as Philippe Clement is set for his most important match in charge of the club so far

Hearts are the club who stand in the way of a third final appearance in the previous five seasons, but the Light Blues know they will have to improve following their last match against the Jambos last week.

They came from a goal down to win 2–1 thanks to two efforts in added time during their Premiership clash, but a more confident performance will be expected, especially following the 5-0 demolition of Dundee in midweek.

Clement could make some changes to the starting XI for the clash this afternoon however, with Scott Wright dropping to the bench.

Scott Wright’s statistics vs Dundee

The right-winger enjoyed a solid performance for once as he played almost the full match while registering three key passes and taking 51 touches, indicating how keen he was to be involved.

The Scot did look lively in spells and played a part in Danilo scoring in the second half, yet he did lose possession 16 times and delivered only one cross during the tie – which wasn’t accurate.

With just a four-day turnaround, Clement could be looking for some fresh legs and if there is anyone who should be rotated, it is Wright.

He has featured in every game since the Belgian took over, but the winger hasn’t quite shown enough to deserve a start against Hearts, giving the 49-year-old licence to unleash Todd Cantwell on the right.

Todd Cantwell’s season in numbers

The Englishman will replace Wright as Sam Lammers’ stunning display against Dundee – scoring a screamer while also grabbing an assist – ensures he will start once again in the number ten role just behind the striker.

Cantwell has played on the right this season and while it may not be his favoured position, there is no doubting his effectiveness out wide.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo scored twice and grabbed an assist from just six games on the right-hand side of the attack last term and Clement could get him firing by unleashing him this afternoon.

The former Norwich City starlet is currently ranked first across the squad for successful dribbles per game (four) in the Europa League this term, while he ranks fifth in terms of shots per game (2.3) in the Premiership.

He hasn’t had the same level of impact as last term, yet the midfielder has missed five games due to an injury suffered against Celtic in September.

Journalist Josh Bunting hailed him as a “catalyst” following his immediate impact during the second half of last season following his January move from Norwich. While he may not have hit those heights quite yet, Clement could certainly bring out the best in the 25-year-old.

He has scored once against Hearts in three previous matches against the Tynecastle outfit and with a trophy on the line, the Belgian must unleash his strongest starting XI today.