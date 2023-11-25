The last international break for around four months is finally behind us as Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action this weekend.

During the last break, the Gers were in crisis, having just sacked Michael Beale and the Ibrox hierarchy went on a mad dash to find an appropriate successor.

They announced Philippe Clement just a few weeks later, and it's safe to say, the move has gone swimmingly so far.

The Ibrox faithful shouldn’t get carried away, however, as there have been managers in the past who have enjoyed decent starts before their reigns turned into a disaster (looking at you Giovanni van Bronckhorst) and their feet should remain firmly on the ground.

The performances under the Belgian have been much better than what was served up under Beale and with a League Cup final to contest next month, the Light Blues could secure their first piece of silverware in 18 months.

A tie against Aberdeen in the league is first up, however, and following on from their 2-0 victory over Livingston last time out, Clement could make a few changes ahead of the trip to the north-east.

With that mind, here's how the Gers could lineup this weekend

1 GK - Jack Butland

The ever-present Rangers player has featured in every single match this season and his performances between the sticks have been excellent.

While Beale failed to really improve sections of the squad during the summer, luring Butland from England has proven to be a stroke of genius, and he will start once again versus the Dons.

The 30-year-old has kept eight clean sheets in 12 league ties and another one against Barry Robson’s men could be crucial.

2 RB - James Tavernier

The captain will be leading the side out on Sunday as he aims to maintain their recent excellent form by securing another three points.

Tavernier has scored 11 goals and grabbed three assists – no other Rangers player has more goal contributions – and he would love to add to this tally.

If he leads the Gers to a win, it will give them a major boost heading into the League Cup final against the same opposition in just three weeks.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson has been solid under Clement so far, starting every match during his tenure, and the club have conceded only three goals in that period.

The defender has been a colossus at the heart of the defence, winning 72% of his total duels so far this season, and if he is in this type of mood, the Aberdeen forwards stand no chance.

4 CB – Leon Balogun

The question is, who will partner Goldson on Sunday? Balogun certainly deserves another start following his impressive display against Livingston a few weeks ago.

The Nigerian won a staggering 13 out of 15 total duels during the tie while also making four clearances and three interceptions to keep Livi at bay.

He may be approaching the end of his career, yet the 35-year-old is still a class act on the pitch when given a chance.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Three of his four league starts have come under Clement and the Turkish gem should be given the opportunity to show his worth from the start against Aberdeen.

With the future of Borna Barisic still unclear, Yilmaz is the heir to his throne at left back and the more he plays, the better he will become.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The midfielder has returned to some solid form this campaign, and he will be unleashed in the starting XI for the ninth league game on the trot.

The Englishman has created two big chances and averages 1.1 key passes per game, linking the defence to the attack quite nicely, and he will be looking to prove to Clement that he deserves a contract extension.

7 CM – Jose Cifuentes

The former Los Angeles FC midfielder hasn’t started a match since the 3-0 win over St Mirren at the beginning of October, but three sub appearances in the last four matches indicate that he is ready to start.

This means Ryan Jack is dropped to the bench for the tie against his former team. The Scot has entered into the final year of his deal at the club, but he has been impressive this term.

The Ecuadorian needs game time, however, and once he returns to full fitness, he will be a key asset for Clement.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The young winger has enjoyed a wonderful few weeks. Firstly, he made his first start for the Light Blues in their win over Livingston, winning a penalty and even scored, but the goal was disallowed.

Then, he made his debut for Northern Ireland during their recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland and it could be the beginning of a fine career for the starlet.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Often deployed out on the right-hand side this season, Todd Cantwell’s best position is just behind the striker.

Indeed, he scored four goals and grabbed four assists from that position during the second half of the 2022/23 season after he joined the club from Norwich City in January.

He should be unleashed by Clement as, when in top form, Cantwell is able to cause opposition defences plenty of trouble.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The on-loan winger has been wonderful this season since arriving in the summer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has been a solid attacking threat from the left-hand side, scoring nine goals already and his pace has been a valuable asset.

Expect him to start against the Dons.

11 ST – Danilo

Under Clement, the £26k-per-week striker has been sensational. Not only has he scored three goals, but he has also displayed his selfless side and chipped in with four assists, showing how good his all-round game is.

Related Rangers hit the jackpot on Beale signing who is now worth £7.5m A player signed by Beale has now seen his value soar since his move to Ibrox.

Hailed as “bright” by the manager following his cameo against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, Danilo is starting to return to full fitness having missed several games due to suffering a broken cheekbone against St Johnstone in September.

He will be given the nod over Cyriel Dessers and if he can maintain his current form, there is certainly a goal or two in him against the Pittodrie outfit.

Rangers predicted lineup in full vs Aberdeen: GK - Butland, RB - Tavernier, CB - Goldson, CB - Balogun, LB - Yilmaz; CM - Lundstram, CM - Cifuentes; RW - McCausland, AM - Cantwell, LW - Sima; ST - Danilo