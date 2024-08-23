Glasgow Rangers have just over a week to sell a few unwanted players while making a couple of signings before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Philippe Clement may have made nine signings for the Ibrox side, yet only a few have really showcased their worth thus far.

In order to bring in another few bodies before next Friday's deadline, it is clear that several members of the first team squad will have to be sold first.

One name who has recently been linked with a move away from the Light Blues is Rabbi Matondo. The Welsh winger is wanted by Blackburn Rovers before next week and moving on the former Schalke starlet could allow Clement to raise some money for future arrivals.

No fee has been mentioned regarding a potential transfer, but even if the Light Blues scoop between £1m-£1.5m for the player, it wouldn’t be the end of the world, especially given his rather large wages of around £23k-per-week.

There are a few wingers on Clement’s radar as the final seven days of the summer window approach. Could he raid the English Championship for a new signing if Matondo does leave?

Rangers chasing move for Championship starlet

According to Football Scotland, Norwich City winger Abu Kamara is on the shortlist of potential Rangers transfer targets heading into the final week of the summer window.

He is reportedly being tracked by scouts from the Gers following a solid campaign out on loan at Portsmouth last term. The youngster could be available for as little as £2m, yet this may well depend on who Clement is able to shift out of the door in the coming days.

The Belgian could have some competition, as there are a number of Championship teams eyeing up a potential move for Kamara. Will the chance to play in European competition and win trophies be the dealbreaker? The next few days may prove crucial.

There is no doubt the club need some better options out wide, as the likes of Scott Wright simply aren’t good enough to merit a place in the first team squad.

Scott Wright’s Rangers statistics

The winger hasn’t exactly endured a productive spell in Glasgow since arriving from Aberdeen midway through the 2020/21 campaign.

While he may have won all three domestic prizes on offer at the Light Blues, his tally of 12 goals and seven assists across 120 matches represents another story, one of failed potential.

Scott Wright's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 33 4 0 2022/23 34 0 2 2021/22 37 7 3 2020/21 13 1 2 Via Transfermarkt

Upon signing for the club, Wright was looked at as a solid option for Steven Gerrard to call on, especially as he met the homegrown quota for European squads.

As the years have gone on, however, his impact on the pitch has been barely recognisable. Yes, he may have netted the clincher in the 2022 Scottish Cup final against Hearts, while netting in the semi-final against the same opposition in the League Cup 18 months later, but he has done nothing else of note.

During 2023/24, Wright scored just four goals, while creating only one big chance, averaging 0.6 key passes per game and succeeding with 0.4 dribbles per match, hardly jaw-dropping numbers in the top flight.

Kamara may be a few years younger, but he would certainly be an upgrade on the Scot, who should have left Rangers a season or two ago.

Abu Kamara’s season in numbers

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Canaries during the 2022/23 campaign, playing three times for the club, but it was clear a loan spell would give him the game time he needed to get up to speed with senior football.

Kamara didn’t have to wait long for his chance, joining Portsmouth on a temporary deal for the 2023/24 season. The right-winger demonstrated his class for the south coast side, registering 21 goal contributions – ten goals and 11 assists – in 52 games for the club across all competitions.

Comparing Abu Kamara & Scott Wright's league statistics from 2023/24 Metric Kamara Wright Goals 8 2 Assists 10 0 Big chances created 8 1 Key passes per game 0.9 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 0.4 Total duels won per game 4.5 1.9 Shots per game 1.3 1.1 Stats via Sofascore

Among his teammates last term, Kamara ranked third for goals and assists (18) in League One, along with ranking fourth for big chances created (eight) and second for successful dribbles per game (1.2), statistics which went a long way in helping Pompey gain promotion back to the second tier.

Assistant manager Jon Harley praised Kamara for his performances in League One, saying: “Abs’ form recently has been outstanding, he’s such a great lad, he wants to learn and is really humble.

“He can go outside, he can come inside, and he has an end product now, which, credit to him, is something he’s really been working on and really improved on as the season has progressed.

“Abu has been excellent and outstanding for us. Hopefully this can continue for the remainder of the season at least.”

High praise indeed for a player who was taking part in his maiden senior league season. Upon his return to Norwich in the summer, the 21-year-old had to rely on appearances from the bench in Norwich’s opening two league games.

He was given a start against Stevenage in the EFL Cup during midweek, however, and really showcased his talents.

Not only did he get on the scoresheet, but the winger managed to grab an assist, make one key pass, won seven of his 11 ground duels and was fouled four times, looking lively during the 4-3 victory.

The Canaries sensation looks like he could fit in rather well at Ibrox should a move be completed over the next few days.

There will be a lot of variables which may impact a potential swoop, notably Clement’s ability to shift out the deadwood.

With interest in Matondo high, selling the Welshman and bringing in Kamara would be a perfect piece of transfer business.

Moving on Wright would also free up some of the wage bill, especially as his contributions have been far below the standard required for success in Glasgow.

The next seven days will make or break Rangers' 2024/25 campaign. If a few new signings can be made, it might just improve the atmosphere.