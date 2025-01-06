Rangers' transfer approach has been outlined in a new report, with the Scottish Premiership side planning to make significant profits.

Latest Rangers news

The Gers experienced a hugely frustrating afternoon on Sunday, only managing to draw 3-3 away to Hibernian, despite leading 2-0 at one point in the first half. It was two points thrown away in the title race, with Philippe Clement's side losing momentum after their recent victory at home to Celtic.

In terms of potential transfer news this month, Iqraam Rayners has been linked with a move to Rangers, with the Mamelodi Sundowns striker seen as an exciting target.

Meanwhile, FCSB midfielder Darius Olaru has also been mentioned as a possible addition at Ibrox, as Clement looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and registered one assist in four Europa League appearances this season.

There are doubts over Clement's future as manager, given the inconsistent nature of Rangers' form in 2024/25, so it is no surprise to see certain individuals backed to replace him. One such figure is Steve Cooper, who is out of work after being sacked by Leicester City earlier in the campaign.

Rangers planning to sign hidden gem

According to a new report, Rangers and technical director Nils Koppen are "targeting the signing of a hidden gem" in the near future, as they look to snap up a big talent "who they can develop and sell on for a large fee."

It is stated that the Gers' recruitment team are "scouring Europe and the rest of the world for young talents who can make an impact in the first-team", prior to making a big profit on them.

With Rangers in a grim financial situation currently, hampering their chances of making significant inroads in the transfer market, this sounds like a sensible approach when it comes to signing players.

Of course, Gers supporters would much rather see experienced and proven players join for big money, as was the case during the 1990s, for example, when the Scottish giants were able to snap up huge names such as Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup, to name just a few stars who came in.

While this approach is arguably less exciting, due to potential unknown footballers coming in, it could be exciting to see Rangers develop and hopefully turn them into key players over time, playing a big role in closing the gap on Celtic as the seasons pass.

Should they successfully turn these footballers into top-level talents, selling them for sizeable transfer fees could have such a positive impact on the whole financial situation at the club, ensuring that they go in a positive direction moving forward.

It will be a long-term plan rather than a short-term fix, so some patience would be required from the fanbase, but there is plenty of sense in going about their business in this manner.