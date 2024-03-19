Rangers are ready to kickstart their summer business by allowing one man to leave Ibrox permanently, it has emerged.

Rangers eyeing Scottish Premiership title

In what could yet go down as a memorable season, Rangers are eyeing up just their second Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

The Ibrox outfit had their game postponed over the weekend, which saw Celtic move clear at the top of the Scottish top flight, but they still have to travel to Rangers before the end of the campaign, with a win possibly going a long way to securing the title.

They also boast the best defensive record in the division and have kept a mammoth 17 clean sheets to date on their way to conceding just 16 goals in 29 games. Europe was a less impressive affair, with the Scottish side bowing out to Benfica courtesy of a 1-0 home defeat, after holding on to an impressive 2-2 draw away from home.

Naturally, the stellar work done by Philippe Clement has led to plenty of speculation on some of their players, but Rangers seem more than willing to part ways with one player this summer as they look to raise funds to continue improving their squad.

One man who Rangers won't stop leaving this summer is Sam Lammers, who is currently out on loan in the Eredivisie with Utrecht. The 26-year-old striker never really found his feet at Ibrox following a £3.5m move from Atalanta, scoring just twice in 17 SPL outings.

As per Football Insider, the Ibrox outfit are now planning to accept a permanent offer for Lammers and that 'all signs now point' to his departure from the club, with Clement 'unlikely to change his mind on the forward’s future'.

Having already loaned Fabio Silva from Wolves, Rangers could well have a ready-made replacement should they be able to negotiate a permanent deal for the Portuguese striker, who has already become a firm fan favourite in Glasgow.

Immediately sent out on loan in January, Lammers has found better form in the Netherlands, starting each of Utrecht's 10 Eredivisie games and grabbing 3 goals and 3 assists, including the winner in their most recent outing.

Sam Lammers 2023/24 For Rangers For Utrecht Appearances 17 10 Goals 2 3 Assists 1 3 Shots on target (per 90) 1.6 1.2

Former Ibrox scout Neil Murray has dubbed Lammers as 'really talented', insisting that former boss Michael Beale didn't do enough to get the best out of him.

"Lammers is a technical player and I actually think a really talented player. If he was given time to play every game as a sort of No 10 off a striker, it would pay dividends. A bit similar to Tom Rogic in a certain way. It’s the manager’s choice. He doesn’t necessarily play him every game but I’d be tempted to do that and give him the run."

However, that talent doesn't appear to be best-suited to Scottish football, and with Clement happy for him to leave for good, a move away seems likely just 12 months after arriving.

Lammers is under contract at Ibrox until 2027, but they are likely to be looking for someone else to take on his £20,000 per week wage from next season.