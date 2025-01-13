Replacing a club legend is never easy. Glasgow Rangers are finding that out the hard way as they have failed to adequately replace icons once they depart the club.

Alfredo Morelos left in 2023 and the Ibrox side haven’t had a goalscorer like him since. Hamza Igamane may buck that trend, but he is still some way away from replicating Morelos' feats in front of goal.

It's safe to say that the Light Blues haven't had a centre-back as good as David Weir since he retired in 2012, with perhaps only Connor Goldson coming close, but even then, the majority of the supporters would likely prefer the Scot.

Related 5 players who could leave Rangers this January The January window could see a number of Gers players near the exit door.

One player who contributed to the club's success across two separate spells was Steven Davis. The Northern Irishman played in two UEFA Cup/Europa League finals, while winning four league championships and a handful of domestic cups.

He retired in January 2024 after struggling to return to full fitness following a serious injury suffered a year earlier. Truthfully, the club haven't had anyone like him in the squad since he played his final game for the Gers.

With that in mind, we have taken a look into those who could perhaps be the next Davis for the club.

Steven Davis' Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 16 2 0 2021/22 33 1 1 2020/21 49 2 3 2019/20 43 1 3 2018/19 18 0 3 2011/12 39 5 14 2010/11 53 5 12 2009/10 50 4 16 2008/09 40 6 12 2007/08 25 1 6 Via Transfermarkt

Among those in the list are players currently at the club, whether in the senior squad or B team, players who have been linked with a move to Ibrox, along with a couple of surprise choices.

1 Isaac Price

Standard Liege

Northern Irish. Midfielder. Capable of contributing defensively and going forwards. If anyone fits the bill of replacing Davis, it is Isaac Price.

The youngster is currently plying his trade in Belgium for Standard Liege, yet the Light Blues have been linked with making a potential swoop for him this January.

As per Sofascore, Price has created five big chances domestically, averages 1.1 key passes per game and succeeds with 44% of his dribbles, echoing the Davis of between 2008-2011, who loved to burst forward often.

The midfielder recovers 4.9 balls, makes 2.1 tackles and wins an average of 5 duels per game in the top flight, demonstrating that he can be effective when not on the ball - and these were the sort of traits that Davis showed during his later years.

Could he be the perfect player to finally fill the void left by the Rangers legend? Only time will tell.

2 Marko Soldo

Osijek

Marko Soldo is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Glasgow as Philippe Clement aims to bolster his options in the middle of the pitch.

Content creator Kai Watson profiled the player a few months prior to being linked with the Gers, saying: "Marko Soldo can play as a defensive six up to an attacking eight.

"He’s mostly played deeper for Osijek so far this season. His strengths allow him to be versatile in the role he takes up in the midfield."

This flexibility in midfield could see the Croatian starlet shine in the heart of the pitch for the Light Blues, with his skillset clearly similar to that of Davis.

Four goals and four assists in the Croatian top flight this season proves he loves bursting forward into the final third as often as possible.

Soldo isn’t shy defensively, either. He averages 3.5 ball recoveries per game domestically, while making 1.8 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and winning 5.4 duels per game for his club, indicating that he is a player who Clement should be looking to bring to Scotland sooner rather than later.

Much will depend on the budget afforded to the manager this month, especially with financial issues surrounding the club, but signing players such as Soldo and developing them into top-class talents will see them secure a solid profit further down the line.

3 Josip Misic

Dinamo Zagreb

Croatian midfielder Josip Misic may not officially be on Rangers' radar, but he does fit the required skillset of Davis.

Indeed, during the 2021/22 Europa League season, the 30-year-old was, according to FBref, the eighth-most comparable player to Davis, who played in his second European final for the Gers.

Davis and Misic registered similar statistics across a range of metrics per 90, including shots (0.74 v 0.92), pass success rate (87.8% v 84.2%), shot-creating actions (1.37 v 1.96) and touches in the middle third (252 v 292) in Europe’s second tier club competition.

Judging by these statistics, Misic may even have been a fine player to sign a few years ago in preparation for Davis’s retirement, especially considering he fits the bill when the two are compared.

4 Leon Belcar

Varazdin

Another transfer target who could turn into the next Davis for Rangers is another Croatian midfielder: Leon Belcar.

The president of Varaždin claims that no official bids have been made for the player, yet it may take a bid of around €700k (£580k) to secure his signature, which appears fairly realistic and within the club’s current budget, especially if several first-team squad members are sold during the winter window.

Aged 23, Belcar is at the perfect age to join a club like Rangers, where he will experience European football on a regular basis.

In the Croatian top flight, Belcar averages 1.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and wins 4.4 total duels per game - a success rate of 58% - which indicates how effective he is off the ball in the heart of the midfield.

Towards the end of his career, Davis dropped deeper and deeper, making up for his lack of pace by utilising his wonderful vision and improved defensive abilities.

With three goals in the Croatian top flight, Belcar certainly doesn’t shy away from the attacking side of the game, but it appears his best position is operating as a defensive midfielder.

From a financial point of view, a deal to sign the 23-year-old makes perfect sense, especially as he could still improve considerably.

5 Hidemasa Morita

Sporting CP

Like Misic, Hidemasa Morita has displayed similar traits to Davis when compared to him in a specific competition.

The 39-cap Japanese international is arguably the best player on this list if taking into account the level he has played at, which means the Light Blues may have less chance of signing him.

During the 2022/23 Champions League, Morita was the most comparable player to Davis. Across a range of metrics, the duo registered similar statistics in the competition, including pass success rate (79.8% v 77.9%), shot-creating actions (2 v 4), aerial duels won (both 4) and touches (131 v 181).

Rangers were knocked out at the group stages having suffered six defeats in their six matches, scoring just two goals in the process. Sporting CP ended up feeding into the Europa League that season after finishing third in their group.

Finding a proper heir to Davis is proving to be more difficult than expected. Could this transfer window provide the answer for the board and manager, or is there a player in the current setup at Ibrox who can take the next step up and become an icon in Glasgow? Only time will tell.

6 Bailey Rice

Rangers

While the three aforementioned midfielders offer similar qualities to Davis, might Clement have the ideal heir to Davis right under his nose?

Bailey Rice is one of the brightest young talents at Ibrox and should perhaps have seen more time on the pitch for the senior side since Clement took over in October 2023.

Rice joined from Motherwell in 2022, with the Gers beating a host of clubs to his signature, and he went on to make his senior debut under Michael Beale aged just 16 years and four months, becoming the second-youngest player to ever feature in a match for Rangers.

Only two more chances have arrived in the first team since then, but his ability to protect the back four while making decisive passes into the final third means Rice has shades of Davis about him.

Still only 18, Rice has all the talent in the world to succeed Davis in the heart of the Rangers midfield.

7 Nico Raskin

Rangers

If there is anyone in the current squad who could be the heir apparent to Davis, Nico Raskin is surely the standout candidate.

One reason why the Light Blues have struggled against Celtic in recent years is not being able to control the midfield, with Davis the master at this.

During the 3-0 Old Firm triumph at the start of the year, Raskin was given the captain's armband and produced a display the Northern Irishman would be proud of.

During the game, the Belgian made two key passes, won 60% of his ground duels and made three tackles, showcasing his tenacious nature as he never allowed the Celtic midfield to settle at Ibrox.

It was a true captain's display, and if he can maintain this current form until the summer, the Ibrox side may have to brace themselves for a few bids coming in their direction. However, keep hold of him, and they may have a midfield stalwart for years to come.