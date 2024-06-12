Rangers and Philippe Clement are also thought to be plotting a cut-price move to sign a Euro 2024 forward ahead of rivals Celtic.

Rangers summer signings so far

The Gers and Ibrox officials have wasted no time in putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening on Friday. They have already secured deals for Jefte and Oscar Cortes and have recently announced the pre-contract signing of defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan.

Rangers aren’t planning on stopping there, though, and appear to be leading the race to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth between £1m-£1.5m.

Plans are also seemingly being prepared beyond the summer window, with those in Glasgow already looking at a cut-price move for an international forward.

Rangers plotting cut-price Tommy Conway move

Another player who has been linked with a move to Ibrox in 2024 is Bristol City’s Tommy Conway. There were rumours over a deal for the forward in January, however, he remained with the Robins and is currently preparing to represent Scotland at Euro 2024 after recently making his international debut.

Now, according to reliable reporter Scott Burns of The Daily Record, Rangers and rivals Celtic will both make offers for Conway, if he decides to run down his Bristol City deal.

Should his contract situation remain the same, then Rangers could secure a pre-contract agreement in the New Year which could cost them just £300,000 in cross-border compensation.

Conway has already caught the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who recently praised the striker ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

“It’s as if he’s never been away. He was with us last summer so the lads know Tommy. Tommy’s been good around the group. I know Tommy quite well and I thought he was a good one to bring in, slightly different to the type of forward that we’ve got. Tommy will try and get off the back of defenders a little bit more so I’m interested to see how it how he fits in.”

The 21-year-old, an out-and-out centre-forward, has enjoyed a brilliant rise through the ranks at Bristol City, with his Transfermarkt valuation increasing from €100,000 to a career-high €4m in the space of two years. During that time, he has made 92 senior appearances for the Robins, scoring 25 times and registering six assists.

Therefore, a cut-price transfer for Conway, although it may not be for a further 12 months, could be a shrewd piece of business by Rangers and Clement, making this one to watch.