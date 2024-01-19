Glasgow Rangers have less than two weeks to bring in another few players before the January transfer window closes and some fresh faces could be imperative regarding their Premiership title challenge.

Philippe Clement has his eyes on a few players, but it does not look like he will have much to spend this month and may have to chase loan deals.

Amid all the recent names mentioned is a player currently shining in the Championship, and he could be a worthwhile addition to the squad…

Rangers’ search for a new striker

According to Football Insider, the Gers are plotting a move for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway following his recent run of good form which culminated in him scoring the winner against West Ham United in the FA Cup in midweek.

The Ibrox side are not the only club interested in securing his services however, as rivals Celtic, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are also keen.

It is no secret that the Gers require more firepower in their squad ahead of the second half of the season and Conway could be a shrewd move.

Last season, Michael Beale signed Todd Cantwell from Championship side Norwich City, and he enjoyed a wonderful first six months at the club.

Could Clement repeat this masterclass and sign Cantwell 2.0 with a move for Conway?

What Tommy Conway could offer Rangers

Cantwell arrived amid much hype last year, especially considering he was valued at £40m just 18 months prior, and it didn’t take him long to settle.

Over his first 20 matches for the Gers, the Englishman scored six goals – including one against Celtic – and registered five assists, proving to be a solid acquisition by Beale.

While he has yet to hit those heights in the current campaign, he has already registered seven goal contributions thus far and this could set him up for a few important months ahead.

Conway enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring nine goals in the Championship along with three in the EFL Cup and he was previously hailed as “lively” by former City manager Nigel Pearson upon making his debut in 2021.

Despite missing nine matches due to a hamstring injury this term, Conway has still netted eight goals in 22 outings, which includes two against West Ham in their two FA Cup ties recently, clearly showing that he can perform against the elite.

Indeed, the 6 foot 1 forward currently ranks first among the City squad for shots on target per game in the second tier (0.8), along with ranking second for goals and assists (six), and it is clear he could be a reliable threat in front of goal for Clement.

The key thing is, the England-born, Scotland U21 international is still only 21 and will likely get better over the next few years, which could encourage Clement to make a move for him sooner rather than later.

Cantwell demonstrated his qualities when arriving from the Championship last season and there is no doubt Conway could repeat the trick should he move north of the border.

The question is, will Clement have the necessary funds to sign him this month?