Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale appears to know his way about the transfer market, especially considering his first two signings for the Ibrox side have settled in well and look to have given the club a boost.

Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell are just the start for this new era under Beale and the summer transfer window could be an exciting time for the Light Blues.

Indeed, Ross Wilson is clearly planning ahead as the Gers have shown interest in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo according to the Daily Record and with Beale having worked with the left back before during his spell at Chelsea, it’s clear he knows his strengths and weaknesses fairly well.

Does Borna Barisic have a future at Rangers?

The interest in Panzo is fascinating as it poses serious questions over the long-term future of Barisic under Beale.

The Croatian defender has been at the club since 2018, and although he is an excellent attacking option going forward, evidenced by seven assists, ten big chances created and 2.4 key passes per game this season, there have been question marks over his defensive ability, especially in the big games.

Against Celtic in September, he was torn to shreds by Liel Abada, losing possession 21 times and Mohamed Salah dismantled him during the Champions League matches between Liverpool and the Ibrox side before Christmas. Beale could secure a decent fee if he decides to sell this summer, and it may well be a thought crossing his mind.

Panzo is currently on loan at Coventry City from Forest and has impressed so far this campaign. He has an average rating of 7.01/10 via Sofascore, keeping 13 clean sheets across 27 matches while making 1.9 interceptions, 2.9 clearances and 1.5 tackles per match, winning 57% of his total duels too, proving his defensive ability is excellent.

He isn’t as effective as Barisic going forward, registering just one assist and creating zero big chances, yet he has succeeded with half of his attempted dribbles and with more experience at a higher level, he will gain more confidence.

Panzo’s former U21 coach at Forest, Dave Rogers has praised the 22-year-old, saying: "He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room too.

"It's great to see Panzo getting more game time because he seems to be getting better and better each time he plays. It's been fantastic to have him with us and the boys have really enjoyed having him around. He's been great to coach."

The young defender could be an interesting addition to the Rangers squad and over time, may prove to be the dream heir to Barisic.