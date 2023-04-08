Glasgow Rangers suffered yet another Old Firm defeat that all but extinguishes any sort of Premiership title challenge they had going under Michael Beale.

An entertaining first half ended with the teams heading into the break level at 1-1, with James Tavernier netting his 99th Rangers goal via an impressive free kick.

Despite the Light Blues being on top in the opening exchanges of the second half, Ben Davies failed to clear the ball in the box and Kyogo Furuhashi took full advantage to give Celtic the advantage before John Souttar played a horrendous backpass towards Allan McGregor, who failed to reach the ball as Jota slotted into an empty net, stretching the Hoops' lead.

Tavernier managed to score his 100th goal for the club with a header that any centre-forward would have been proud of, but it was too little, too late for the Ibrox side.

There were a handful of poor performers, with the defence particularly letting Beale down time and time again - and Souttar toiled throughout the match.

How did John Souttar perform vs Celtic?

The Scot may not have even made the starting XI had it not been for an injury to Connor Goldson that ruled him out of the match, and his lack of match fitness was clearly evident today.

This was his first start for the club since the opening day of the season and in what was the club’s most important match so far, it was a definite risk throwing him straight in.

His Sofascore rating of 5.8/10 was the lowest out of both teams, while he made just one interception and one tackle during the whole game, on top of losing possession 14 times, showing his rustiness.

He did manage to win six out of his seven duels, yet his high-profile mistake cost Rangers a goal and arguably the chance to win the game with his sloppy backpass. Writer Sacha Pisani even stated that it was a "moment to forget" and he won't want to look back on it again, that’s for sure.

Souttar also took 61 touches during the game while managing to complete just 74% of his attempted passes, with many going astray or straight to an opposition player, and his long balls were even worse - being accurate with just two out of eight attempts.

It was always going to be tough to defeat Celtic at home considering their excellent form, but barring two major errors, Rangers may well have sneaked a win that could have made the title race very interesting.