Glasgow Rangers hobbled to a rather laborious 1-0 win against Motherwell in the Premiership at the weekend and while three points is always a good sign, the quality of performance was anything but.

Michael Beale has failed to implement any sort of tactical identity or style on this Gers side, despite being in the job for ten months.

Of course, it takes time for summer arrivals to settle and get up to the required pace of play, and with nine new faces coming through the doors at Ibrox, it may require some patience.

Time isn’t on Beale’s side however, with far too many of his new signings failing to step up and hit the ground running, most notably Danilo.

Having spent £6m on signing the forward from Feyenoord, the Brazilian striker was expected to be the man who could replace the goals of Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos, yet he has been underused to say the least.

How has Danilo performed for Rangers?

The lavish fee it cost to bring the player to Ibrox would indicate that he was going to go straight into the starting XI, yet it hasn’t quite worked out like that so far.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has made only four starts across the ten games he has played for the Light Blues, even failing to make the starting XI for the crunch Old Firm clash at the start of September.

He has scored three times during his spell on the pitch, yet his progress has been stalled by suffering a fractured cheekbone against St Johnstone just a couple of weeks ago.

The forward underwent a small surgery to fix the issue, and he will be hoping to return to the squad sooner rather than later.

Once fit and healthy, Beale will be expecting him to make a big impact in the first team, yet the 43-year-old would surely love to call upon a former forward or two in order to give his side an attacking edge.

Dado Prso would be an ideal player to cause chaos to opposition defences and there is no doubt, that at the peak of his powers, the Croatian was a bigger talent than Danilo.

What happened to Dado Prso?

Prso had spent a few seasons playing for AS Monaco before his goal-scoring exploits finally caught the imagination of the rest of the continent.

Having netted 15 goals during the 2002/03 season, the 6 foot 2 machine shone on the biggest stage of all – the Champions League.

He scored seven times in the competition as the French side reached the final for the first time, but Prso will be remembered for his wonderful display against Deportivo La Coruna.

Against the Spanish side, he became just the third player after Marco van Basten and Simone Inzaghi to score four goals during a Champions League fixture, and they all arrived before the 50th minute.

This clearly caught the eye of Gers boss Alex McLeish, who was going through a turbulent season in charge of the Glasgow side and by May 2004, the giant Croatian had signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers.

McLeish heaped praise on the bustling striker, saying: "He is very direct and he has a great presence which is just what we need. I am absolutely delighted to have signed a player of his calibre."

How many goals did Dado Prso score for Rangers?

Failing to win any domestic trophy during the 2003/04 season was deemed a massive failure and McLeish sought to fix it. New arrivals included not only Prso, but also Nacho Novo, Jean-Alain Boumsong and Marvin Andrews.

With Celtic and Rangers neck and neck throughout the whole campaign, the Light Blues snatched the title at the very death as the Parkhead outfit lost to Motherwell while the Ibrox side defeated Hibernian and Prso played a crucial role in the title success.

Indeed, he netted an impressive 20 goals in all competitions and there was no greater sight than seeing the forward in full flow, charging towards the opposition defence.

He played under McLeish for two seasons and the former Scotland manager had nothing but fond words for him during his two years coaching the player.

He said: “Dado was awesome, just awesome and I’ve kept in touch with him over the years. He is just a wonderful human being.

“When we went up to Aberdeen and won during the Helicopter Sunday year, big Dado played in the Pittodrie wind and rain like an absolute trojan.

“He gave their defence water in the head on that particular day. All the guys would run through brick walls for us but Dado was just infectious. He was so liked by all the players, he was just so popular. A great character and the players loved him.”

Although he didn’t quite reach the goal-scoring heights of his first season, scoring just nine and four goals respectively in the subsequent campaigns - totalling 36 for the club - there was no denying his performances and never-say-die attitude.

He endeared himself to the supporters by netting three times against Celtic – twice in the league and once in a League Cup clash – during his spell in Glasgow, and he had everything in his locker.

Prso could play with the ball at his feet, had sublime pace and was like a brick wall during aerial duels and these attributes combined to make a striker who was feared by defences all over the country.

He’d be an upgrade on the majority, if not all, of the current Gers' attacking players and his all-round game appears to be slightly better than Danilo’s, although he hasn’t exactly been given plenty of chances to showcase his true ability.

The Croatian was a genuine star who represented his country at both a European Championship and World Cup, scoring against France at the former.

In all honesty, he could have played in the Premier League during the peak of his powers. Prso was that good and Beale would certainly love to have a striker like the former Monaco man leading the line for the club over the coming months as they seek to challenge for trophies.