Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has endured an excellent start to life in the Ibrox hot seat, remaining unbeaten in the Premiership and losing just once since December.

His team have clicked and been bolstered by the additions of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell in January so next season could be wonderful, especially if he can strengthen in the summer.

One area that badly needs rejuvenating is in the goalkeeper department, with Allan McGregor conceding 41 goals and Jon McLaughlin conceding 18 across all competitions this term.

With a combined age of 76, it's time that the duo are moved on and someone younger is brought in who can establish themselves as the new number one.

It is a conundrum that will have Beale scratching his head as to who he should sign to take over from the pair, and it could be a search that continues all through the summer.

If only he had the opportunity to utilise a former Gers 'keeper who will surely go down as one of the finest in the club’s vast history – Stefan Klos.

Is Stefan Klos a Rangers icon?

The German enjoyed both domestic and European success at Borussia Dortmund between 1990 and 1998, winning two Bundesliga titles along with the 1997 Champions League, firmly establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers on the continent.

When Dick Advocaat arrived at Rangers in the summer of 1998, he had money to spend and plenty of it, although he had to wait until near Christmas to lure Klos away from the Bundesliga, ending a near year-long interest in the player.

He was certainly worth the wait, becoming the undisputed number one and winning a league title and Scottish Cup in his first six months, before repeating the feat the season after.

His performances earned him the playful nickname ‘Der Goalie’ which was a reference to former Gers hero Andy Goram, and he went on to enjoy his finest season during the treble-winning campaign of 2002/03, appearing in all but one match as the club endured one of the best seasons in their history.

He was still going strong into 2005, however, a serious knee injury suffered in training ensured he missed the title run-in and was limited to just a handful of games after, finally retiring in 2007.

Dubbed “excellent” by the official Rangers Twitter page, only McGregor has come close to succeeding the German in terms of ability and if Beale had a prime Klos at his disposal in the present day, the Light Blues would undeniably have an excellent chance of winning back the Premiership title.