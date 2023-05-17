Rangers attacker Ryan Kent hasn't yet made a decision over his future, despite being linked with a summer move to Fenerbahce, according to a new update.

Is Kent set to leave Rangers?

The Englishman has been a great servant for the Gers down the years, proving to be a key wide player during periods of great success at Ibrox. The £18,000-a-week winger has registered 90 goal contributions (33 goals and 57 assists) in 218 appearances, also winning one Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup title apiece.

Kent has had less of an impact for Rangers this season, however, only scoring three goals in 29 league appearances, and he has been tipped to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, with a move even reportedly agreed according to some rumours. His current deal expires at the end of the current campaign and he is yet to agree an extension at Ibrox.

Now, a key update has emerged regarding the 26-year-old's future at the club, with his next move perhaps not as clear as it has looked recently.

A new contract twist?

According to Football Insider, describing a "new twist", Kent "has not agreed to join Fenerbahce on a pre-contract deal", contrary to some reports, and talks are not yet at an "advanced stage". The player himself is "yet to make up his mind over his future", with English clubs are showing an interest in snapping him up.

Rangers are "set for a huge overhaul", however, and it does appear as though they could be resigned to losing Kent on a free transfer once his contract runs out in the coming weeks.

In an ideal world, the former Liverpool man would agree an extension at Ibrox - he was once lauded as a "sensational" player by ex-Gers manager Steven Gerrard - but it feels as though he wants a fresh challenge elsewhere, having now spent five years in Scotland, including one season on loan.

At 26, this is a key point in Kent's career, in terms of him no longer being a young player and wanting to spend his prime years at the right club, and he seemingly feels as though this upcoming period doesn't belong at Rangers. If he does leave, he should be remembered as someone who contributed positively to that glorious title win under Gerrard in 2021, when he scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the Scottish Premiership.