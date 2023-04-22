Last summer, Glasgow Rangers sold Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for £23m and £10m respectively, which were excellent pieces of business by the club, generating massive profits.

They followed on from the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton for a fee believed to be around £16m, proving that the Ibrox side had begun a model which could rake in millions in order to boost their finances going forward.

Before the young right-back moved south in January 2022, the last person Rangers sold for more than £5m was Alan Hutton way back in January 2008.

The former Ibrox full-back held the record for the highest sale of a Scottish player from the club until Patterson left, and it was evident that the late, great Walter Smith struck gold on the defender during his second spell in charge.

How much did Rangers sell Alan Hutton for?

Halfway through the 2007/08 campaign, with Rangers still in four competitions, Smith was looking to strengthen rather than sell, however, when an offer of £9m came in from Tottenham Hotspur to prise Hutton away from the Light Blues, it proved too good to turn down.

Ally McCoist, who was the assistant manager at the time, praised Hutton just a month before he departed, with interest swirling around the player.

He said: “I’d like him to stay here for a long time and win things with Rangers.

“I have no doubt Alan is destined for great things but I believe those great things can be with Rangers. We don’t want to lose players of his quality.”

The Scot had emerged through the club's academy to make his first team debut during the 2002/03 season; however, it wasn’t until the following term that he was given an extended run in the first team under Alex McLeish.

Just as he was getting into his stride, he suffered a broken leg and missed the title run-in during 2004/05, although he bounced back well to eventually become the first-choice right-back under Smith.

Despite winning the League Cup just a month after joining Spurs, he would make only 66 appearances for the club before joining Aston Villa, where he enjoyed the most productive spell of his career, making over 200 appearances for the Midlands side.

Selling Hutton in 2008 proved to be a stroke of genius by Smith, especially as the club secured a massive profit on him, and although he was solid down in England, the right-back couldn’t quite replicate his performances for Rangers.