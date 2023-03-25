The future of Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is still up in the air and with just a few months remaining on his current deal, as it stands, he will depart the club for free come the end of the current season.

This isn’t ideal obviously, especially considering the Colombian hitman has enjoyed a solid start to life under Michael Beale, scoring seven goals and grabbing six assists, and he is clearly benefiting from a more fluid role while leading the attack.

Having netted 122 goals since arriving in Glasgow back in 2017, Morelos has gone down as something of a cult hero amongst the Ibrox faithful and thoughts might soon turn to who could potentially replace him.

The Ibrox coffers won't stretch that far and spending money could well be limited this summer, meaning Beale may have to turn to the academy for talent and Robbie Ure could be the ideal choice.

Who is Robbie Ure?

Ure is similar in nature to Morelos, an out-and-out striker who knows where the goal is, and he has certainly proven that this season for the Rangers B side. Across 37 matches in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League, Ure has netted 19 goals and grabbed a further 10 assists, showcasing his eye for goal.

His form in the UEFA Youth League was particularly pleasing, especially considering the step-up in opposition. He scored against Napoli and Liverpool and Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie even described the teen dynamo as the Gers' “standout” performer in their 3-2 defeat of the Italian side last year.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave him his first taste of senior action in a League Cup tie against Queen of the South at the start of the season, and it didn’t take long for him to demonstrate his abilities, scoring within the first ten minutes of his debut.

Scott Arfield was full of praise for the striker following the victory, dubbing his young teammate as “magic” and it clearly shows he is thought of highly among his peers.

The likelihood of Morelos leaving increases with every passing day and with Kemar Roofe permanently injured, it leaves just Antonio Colak as the club’s main striker. If Beale wants to challenge Celtic for the Premiership title next term, more strength in depth will be required, however, promoting Ure to the first team may also be a wise move and once he begins scoring, he might never stop.