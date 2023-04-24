Glasgow Rangers delivered arguably their worst showing under Michael Beale as their build-up to the Scottish Cup semi-final couldn’t have gone any worse.

With a clash against Celtic at Hampden next week looking like it could define the Ibrox club's season, the match against Aberdeen on Sunday was the opportunity for some players to lay down a marker and deliver a solid performance, however, the 2-0 defeat suggests otherwise.

Pretty football at times, but this ultimately means nothing if no goals are scored and there were far too many chances blown at Pittodrie as the Dons continued their excellent form.

Fashion Sakala wasted a few opportunities and although the Zambian can be unorthodox and unpredictable at times, which is his greatest strength, against Aberdeen he was wasteful. He did manage to succeed with three dribble attempts, but the end result wasn’t good enough, having just one shot on target during the tie.

Straying offside three times and losing possession 17 times suggests his concentration levels were some way off what is expected, and it was a poor showing all-round from the forward, surprising given how much he has enjoyed playing under Beale.

Alfredo Morelos was arguably the worst player on the pitch for the Gers, however, delivering a woeful performance.

How did Alfredo Morelos play against Aberdeen?

There is no guarantee Morelos will even be at Rangers next season due to his contract expiring in the next few weeks, and his showing yesterday didn’t exactly inspire much confidence that he actually wants to remain at the Light Blues.

His Sofascore rating of 6.2/10 was statistically the worst in the starting XI and having enjoyed previous success over the years at Pittodrie, he looked a shadow of his former self.

The £33k-per-week striker managed 50 touches during the game and completed 33 passes which shows he wanted to play a big part, yet with just one shot on target throughout, his attacking contribution was minimal.

The Colombian didn't succeed with any of his dribble attempts, lost possession 12 times and won only two duels (28%).

With Beale relying on someone like Morelos to make an impact in a feisty encounter like this, the 26-year-old turned out to be a major disappointment, with the vast majority of his teammates not much better.

If this is the final swansong of Morelos’ Gers career, he is fading away rather than going out in a blaze of glory, and that perhaps sums up his final two seasons in Scotland.