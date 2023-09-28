Glasgow Rangers secured their biggest win of the season last night, defeating Livingston 4-0 in what turned out to be a rather comfortable League Cup encounter.

The result sends the Gers into the semi-finals of the competition for the third year in a row and although Michael Beale isn’t quite out of the woods yet, there were no boos at Ibrox following the win.

Progress is progress, but this performance will be in vain unless the Light Blues secure all three points against Aberdeen at the weekend and the 43-year-old may be buoyed by a few of his players following their display last night.

Who scored for Rangers against Livingston?

The Ibrox side took an early lead via a wonderful finish from Abdallah Sima, who cut in from the left-hand side and struck a right-foot shot into the far corner.

The match stayed this way until the 66th minute when Ridvan Yilmaz embarked on a solo run that ended up with him scoring the second goal and all but securing the victory.

Late goals by Sima and Ryan Jack were the cherry on top and truthfully, the game should have been over way before then, yet the performance was much better compared to the Motherwell tie last week.

Yilmaz’s performance was arguably the most pleasing aspect of the night and the defender finally looks like he could make a claim for a regular spot in the left-back position during the remainder of the campaign.

Will Ridvan Yilmaz replace Borna Barisic?

Following his first goal for the club, former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller dubbed him “incredible” and he certainly offers something different from the Croatian, that’s for sure.

Barisic has averaged 3.3 crosses per game in the Premiership this term along with making 2.8 key passes per match, yet he has lost possession a staggering 17.8 times each outing. This indicates that while he tends to push forward often, he is being caught out regularly and this isn’t helping the club from a defensive point of view.

Yilmaz on the other hand, didn’t push forward up the left-hand side as often as Barisic would have, but he offered a greater threat by drifting into the middle of the pitch, providing an option for a wide range of teammates.

His goal was a prime example as he burst through the heart of the pitch before unleashing a shot that the goalkeeper had no chance of saving. Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie ultimately hailed the youngster.

He said: “Brilliant play from Ridvan Yilmaz, that's the variation of options he gives you!

“Runs the full length of the Livingston half driving beyond two men before finishing from range. That's some goal from your left back.”

He also marvelled at his playing style giving the Gers another few options, saying: “Think Ridvan's forward running and combination play has made a big difference tonight. Just gives you more options, and the opposition a greater variety of problems.”

It’s evident that if the £12k-per-week gem stays fit and healthy over the coming weeks, the defender certainly deserves to be unleashed on a regular run in the starting XI in order to gain more confidence and showcase his abilities on a more consistent basis.

After last night’s display, I don’t think anyone would have any complaints, that’s for sure.