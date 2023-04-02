Under Mark Warburton, Glasgow Rangers secured promotion back to the Scottish Premiership following a four-year absence, though that was as good as it got for the Englishman during his spell at the Ibrox side.

His second season was littered with poor results, including several Old Firm defeats and there was no hope that his side were going to win the title, especially with the calibre of signings he made during his time.

The likes of Niko Kranjcar, Joey Barton and Clint Hill were hardly players who were going to improve the first team and arguably the only player arriving with much future potential was that of Jordan Rossiter, who had signed a pre-contract agreement with the club in May 2016, with the Gers paying £250k to Liverpool.

Unfortunately injuries and pressure caught up with the player who simply failed to make an impact at Ibrox.

What is Jordan Rossiter up to now?

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler showered him with praise, going as far as to dub the player as like “a young Stevie G” and this obviously was one of the highest compliments available to a young midfielder looking to break through the ranks at the Anfield side, such is the legendary status of Steven Gerrard.

Rossiter made his debut for the Reds in the League Cup in 2014, even scoring against Middlesbrough, yet he only made five first-team appearances for the club before arriving in Glasgow.

He didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts, making just six appearances during his debut campaign and due to a succession of injury issues, this tally dropped to four in 2017/2018 and then just two during his final season.

The midfielder missed 94 matches in total due to injury problems and could never live up to his potential during his spell at the Light Blues, being loaned to Bury before joining Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis in 2019.

The club certainly played a blinder getting rid of him when they did, especially considering his form for Bristol Rovers this term. Averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.89/10, the former Anfield starlet is hardly setting the world on fire in League One that’s for sure.

He has completed just 72.2% of his attempted passes while losing possession 9.6 times per game and it's clear that the 26-year-old has not delivered on his early, exciting promise.

The youngster had the world at his feet when he arrived in Glasgow seven years ago, but a combination of factors led to his unfortunate decline, and it is just good to see him playing on a regular basis again, despite not pulling up any trees.