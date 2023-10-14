Glasgow Rangers could be nearing the end of their new manager search as James Bisgrove aims to find a replacement for Michael Beale by the return of domestic football next weekend.

Who will be the next Rangers manager?

Since Beale was sacked at the start of October, there have been several names who have been linked with the vacant role.

The two clear front-runners however are Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement and journalist Chris Jack has provided a recent update on the position.

He said: “Rangers will continue discussions with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat into the weekend."

It looked as though the new man would be unveiled by the end of the week, yet the board are clearly taking their time over such an important decision.

The Ibrox side have gone through three permanent managers in just under two years and this cycle needs to stop if sustained success is to be achieved.

Whoever does secure the job, they will have to get a tune out of a squad which has disappointed thus far. The summer signings have failed to hit the ground running, most notably Jose Cifuentes.

Will Jose Cifuentes improve?

Appointing Muscat could bring the best out of the squad, especially with his fiery reputation and no-nonsense approach, similar to his playing career.

Hailed as “perfect” by analyst Petar Petrov, the 50-year-old likes to play with an attacking intent while also being aggressive across the pitch and these qualities could suit a player like Cifuentes, who suffered in Beale’s system.

Before arriving at the Gers in the summer, Cifuentes had impressed at Los Angeles FC in MLS, creating five big chances, averaging 1.7 key passes per game and succeeding with 1.4 successful dribbles per game, clearly showcasing his attacking abilities.

He even led the club to the MLS title during the 2022 season and having featured for Ecuador at the World Cup, he was looked upon as a shrewd signing by Beale, especially as he cost only £1.2m.

It hasn’t exactly turned out well so far however, with the midfielder failing to really carry the form he showed at LAFC into Glasgow as he has managed to register just one assist across 12 games.

Across the Gers squad, Cifuentes ranks seventh for accurate passes per game (51.3) while also ranking 11th for key passes per game (0.8), third for big chances created (two) and a lowly 16th for successful dribbles per game (0.3), clearly suggesting he isn’t getting forward as often as he did during his spell in America.

Muscat will surely use the 24-year-old as the focal point of his midfield given his respective talents, yet improvements will need to be made if he hopes to shine at the Light Blues.

There is no questioning his talent and perhaps Beale’s tactical system, or lack of, didn’t really help him settle in at the Gers, but if Muscat is appointed as the new manager, he could help him thrive.

The Ecuadorian has the potential to be one of the finest players at the club, he just needs to be deployed in the correct position in a system that suits his strengths.