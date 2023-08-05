Glasgow Rangers kick off their 2023/24 Premiership campaign with a late afternoon tie against Kilmarnock today and Michael Beale will be hoping for an opening day victory.

Having enjoyed a busy transfer window so far, Beale has signed no fewer than nine players and the majority of them could be set to make their competitive debut at Rugby Park today.

What Rangers players will miss out against Kilmarnock?

Beale gave some team news as he spoke to the media yesterday, saying: "Fashion Jr (Sakala) will not be involved tomorrow with the squad. We have lost Ridvan (Yilmaz) today to a strain, other than that everyone else is available.

"Connor Goldson trained and will return tomorrow to the squad. Tom Lawrence is continuing to recover.

"Jose (Cifuentes) trained right away and is available for the squad. It is important I involve him in the squad to get a feel for the league. It is certainly different playing in Ayrshire than LA.

"Ben Davies will miss out tomorrow. Goldson, Souttar and King are all back available so we are not short of options at the back."

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE…

The Gers have a plethora of options available, and it will be interesting to see what new forwards make the starting XI.

Should Sam Lammers be unleashed vs Kilmarnock?

The Light Blues can count Cyriel Dessers and Danilo among their new attacking options and the pair could certainly offer an effective threat in front of goal, having netted ten and 14 goals for respectively last season.

It should be Lammers, however, who is the first name on the team sheet against the Rugby Park outfit this afternoon, especially with his performances in pre-season.

The Dutchman played in all four of the friendly ties and scored twice while also succeeding with 58% of his dribble attempts, winning 57% of his total duels and making six progressive runs, suggesting that he could not only offer a goal threat against Killie, but is extremely strong when it comes to one on one battles.

Depending on which formation Beale decides to play today, Lammers could either be alongside one of Dessers or Danilo, or he could perhaps drop slightly deeper and operate at the tip of a midfield diamond, using this as a platform to showcase his creative abilities.

The former Sampdoria striker was lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig for being “perfectly two-footed” back in 2021, showcasing the unique nature of his talents.

Although not clinical in nature, scoring a grand total of 31 goals during his club career, his pre-season performances suggest he could be a major strength in other areas.

With Danilo and Dessers looking like the main sources for goals this term, Beale can afford to drop the 26-year-old slightly deeper and use him as a perfect foil for the duo.

There is no doubt the new £3m addition could terrorise the Kilmarnock defence with his quick thinking and unpredictability - as his 'two-footed' quality would indicate - and this new-look Rangers side will be expected to secure all three points in their first league match of the new campaign.

Could this be the year when the Light Blues end Celtic’s domestic dominance? Only time will tell.