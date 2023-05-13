Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will be hoping to finish the season strongly as he looks to secure his first Old Firm victory at his fifth attempt this afternoon.

Celtic were crowned champions last weekend and although in terms of honours, there is nothing to play for, pride will be a big factor and Beale will want Rangers to secure their first win over their rivals this season and end a barren run which stretches back to August 2021.

There could be changes from the Aberdeen tie last weekend and the Englishman spoke to the media ahead of the lunchtime kick-off, saying: “Tomorrow, the team looks a bit different from the last two games so there’s opportunity for people to play, opportunities to do well, and it’s a game that’s watched worldwide so there should be a lot of excitement and energy towards this game from my team.”

He confirmed that Ryan Kent and Ben Davies will miss the tie while Robby McCrorie will once again start following his display last week and there may be another change or two in the starting XI.

Here’s what Football FanCast is predicting…

How could Rangers line up against Celtic?

The 42-year-old will make three changes from the lineup against Aberdeen.

Beale has stated that “Robby will stay in goal” against Celtic and described his performance against Aberdeen as “excellent”, so it is another chance for him to shine.

The back four will see just one change from last weekend. James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz will retain their places, while Connor Goldson will be partnered by John Souttar, who will come in for the injured Davies at the heart of the defence.

Ryan Jack will come into the starting XI in place of John Lundstram, with the 5 foot 11 “cult hero” – as described by Ally McCoist – dropping to the bench and the Scot will be partnered with Nicolas Raskin.

Rabbi Matondo will be given another chance on the left wing in place of Kent, while Sakala will drop to the right wing in order to make way for Alfredo Morelos, who will be looking to sign off with one last solid Old Firm display. The attacking quartet will be finalised with Todd Cantwell deployed in an attacking midfield slot, and he could inspire the Gers to all three points.

Predicted Rangers XI (4-2-3-1): McCrorie; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Jack, Raskin; Sakala, Cantwell, Matondo; Morelos