Glasgow Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this afternoon following the recent international break and Michael Beale will be hoping to keep his unbeaten run going.

Dundee United are the visitors to Ibrox and the Light Blues have the perfect chance to cut the gap (at least temporarily) at the top of the table to six points, with Celtic not playing until tomorrow.

Beale has yet to taste defeat on league duty since taking over back in November and with United struggling at the bottom of the table having won just five matches all season, the Gers should be aiming for a routine victory.

Rangers enjoyed a comfortable 4-2 win over Motherwell in their last outing before the break and Beale may largely keep the same team, although Malik Tillman may be unleashed from the start given his impressive 25-minute cameo against the Steelmen.

Will Malik Tillman start for Rangers against Dundee United?

Having made his return from injury a couple of weeks ago, Tillman played 25 minutes against Motherwell and enjoyed a productive return, scoring the fourth goal which clinched all three points, making three key passes and winning 66% of his total duels, giving the impression that his recent injury didn’t affect him at all.

The Bayern Munich loanee has been a wonderful acquisition for the club and has adjusted well to Scottish football, despite the physicality proving to be a problem, with club legend Ally McCoist having previously questioned his "work rate".

The four-cap gem's slender nature and lack of first-team football meant his first few months were tough, yet he still managed to impress with his touch and ability to find space all over the pitch. The £13k-per-week maestro scored a superb solo goal against Motherwell in October, and he has scored ten goals across all competitions this season, even netting against United back in December, another reason why he should be unleashed.

Rangers Review journalist Jonny McFarlane praised the youngster earlier this year, saying: "He's got those telescopic limbs; he's a big, tall, strong lad. And he's just got the ability to nick the ball away and act as a kind of brick wall. No one's running past him, no one's running around him because he's as strong as an ox."

His embryonic partnership with Todd Cantwell is something which Beale will be hoping to see more of in the coming weeks, with journalist Joshua Barrie believing it could be an enjoyable duo, saying: “Getting him playing alongside Cantwell going forwards is an exciting prospect.”

Unleashing Tillman alongside Cantwell from the start this afternoon would certainly be an 'exciting prospect', as the American will be able to use his stellar attributes to dominate United.