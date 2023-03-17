Glasgow Rangers secured passage into the Scottish Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Raith Rovers last weekend and now the Ibrox side return to Premiership action tomorrow.

They face Motherwell at Fir Park and the Steelmen have been rejuvenated under new manager Stuart Kettlewell and will be aiming to end their 20-year hoodoo against Rangers in the top flight, having last won way back in 2002, and it may prove to be a tricky tie for Michael Beale and his side.

The squad will likely be rotated ahead of the match and the Englishman revealed some good news in his pre-match press conference regarding midfielder Malik Tillman.

He said: "Malik Tillman trained today and is available for selection.”

And this is great news for the Ibrox faithful.

The American has missed the last three games against Raith, Hibernian and Kilmarnock having limped off against Celtic in the League Cup final at the end of February and the tie against Motherwell is the perfect chance to unleash him.

Will Malik Tillman start against Motherwell?

Having the 20-year-old back in the fold is a massive boost for the Light Blues, especially considering his performances this season.

He has scored nine goals and registered five assists for the club since arriving in the summer on a season long loan from Bayern Munich and despite his lack of experience, his talent has shone amongst the rough and tumble nature of Scottish football.

Although lacking in physicality, his ability to use his skill to get out of tight spots and his eye for goal has proven to be a crowd pleaser. While he has also produced some excellent moments of magic, such as his solo goal against Motherwell in the return fixture back in October.

He is ranked fourth in the squad for goals and assists (11) and successful dribbles per game (1.4), while ranking first for tackles per match (two) and second for big chances created (ten), underlining his importance to the team.

Fellow teammate John Lundstram described him as “phenomenal” while Rangers Review journalist Jonny McFarlane recently praised the sensation on their official YouTube channel, saying: "He's been absolutely superb under Michael Beale - another one who's just completely taken his game to another level."

With time running out to put more pressure on Celtic at the top of the Premiership table, three points against Motherwell would be welcomed and could temporarily cut the gap to six points.