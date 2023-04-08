Under Michael Beale so far, Glasgow Rangers have lost just one match, and it was arguably the most important game – the Scottish League Cup final.

That loss against Celtic has been his only blemish so far and when the Ibrox side travel across the city this afternoon to get revenge, they must play better than they did back in February.

The Light Blues secured a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over Dundee United last weekend, yet they still sit nine points behind their Old Firm rivals heading into the third derby clash of the Premiership season today. A win is paramount if they have any ambitions of making a sensational comeback to claim league glory.

Beale might only make one or two changes at most from the United match, and the Englishman must unleash the dynamic duo of Malik Tillman and Todd Cantwell against the Parkhead outfit as they represent the teams best attacking options against a defence that has conceded just 21 goals all season.

Will Malik Tillman and Todd Cantwell both start for Rangers?

The pair were in splendid form against United last weekend, with the £25k-per-week Cantwell proving a lovely assist to the American to opening the scoring and this led to Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie to state that pair “linked expertly” for the goal.

The English midfielder produced a “moment of real quality” to slide the ball through to Tillman for his first goal of the afternoon, and it looked as though the partnership is already beginning to bear fruit.

Beale spoke prior to that match that Cantwell’s “really good relationship” with the £13k-per-week star would be pivotal going forward, and they can definitely harm Celtic if both are unleashed.

Since arriving on a season long loan from Bayern Munich last summer, Tillman has grown into a wonderful player despite initially struggling with the physicality of the Scottish game and his attacking capabilities have led to many of the Ibrox faithful calling for Ross Wilson to shell out the reported £5m it will take to sign him permanently.

He has scored 12 goals and grabbed five assists across 39 matches and these figures could improve should the Gers sign him for next season.

The thought of a Tillman and Cantwell partnership for the future is one sure to provide much excitement amongst the supporters, and if Beale unleashes the duo against Celtic this afternoon, then they could run riot and cause chaos to their defence.