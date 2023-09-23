Glasgow Rangers have secured back to back wins for only the second time this season following their 1-0 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Although it was disappointing missing out on a place in the Champions League group stages following an aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven, perhaps dropping down to the Europa League could be a blessing in disguise for Michael Beale.

Last season, the Light Blues put in a truly dreadful display in Europe’s premier club competition, losing all six of their matches while conceding 22 goals in the process, and they now hold the record for the worst group stage team ever.

Along with a better chance of European football after Christmas, the Europa League could also offer some opportunities to the young talent in the squad, especially if the Gers secure qualification early.

Talents such as Leon King, Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon, Aaron Lyall and Kieran Wright all made the matchday squad against Betis and while the first two have experienced first-team football of late, it won't be long before the latter three all gain an opportunity.

Beale has an interesting crop of youngsters in his midst currently and if he develops them correctly, there are a couple of future first team stars ready to blossom.

One of the brightest talents is currently spending the season on loan to Hearts as he aims to secure regular senior football, and he could turn into a key player for the Gers in the near future if he continues to improve.

When did Alex Lowry make his debut for Rangers?

In a Scottish Cup tie against Stirling Albion back in January 2022, Ianis Hagi suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Lowry barely halfway through the first half as Giovanni van Bronckhorst looked to give some young players a chance.

He scored on his debut not long after emerging from the bench and at that moment, it appeared as though the Light Blues had found a heir apparent to Barry Ferguson, the former captain who had once come through the ranks to make his debut under Walter Smith in 1997 and turned into an icon.

Lowry is perhaps more forward-thinking than Ferguson, yet their qualities in the midfield are unparalleled and Van Bronckhorst lauded praise on the player shortly after making his debut.

He said: “I think the first training session he joined (the first team) he was a bit nervous. You could tell. He was making a lot of mistakes actually in things he can do well.

“You could see he can control the ball well, he can pass it. But at first he made many mistakes in that.

“But after he was a little bit more settled and you saw his confidence coming back. You could see the Alex you see now on the pitch with moments where he’s very dangerous and very energetic and creating dangerous chances.”

Ferguson also gushed over the teenager at the time, saying: "I've seen the young kid play, and he has the potential to be a proper Rangers player.

"He is still young, he still needs to get his head down, work hard and keep his feet on the ground - and if he does that Rangers will have a real player on their hands.”

How has Alex Lowry performed at Hearts?

Although he was expected to kick on during the 2022/23 term, a knee injury stalled his progress and he only made seven appearances for the senior team throughout the whole season.

The 20-year-old did sparkle for the B side when playing for them however, netting ten goals across just 11 appearances, but it was evident that he belonged in the senior setup and needed a clear run of matches.

Beale sent him out on loan to Hearts during the summer and the Gorgie outfit represent an ideal chance for the starlet to play at the highest level in the Premiership, learning under former Gers forward Steven Naismith in the process.

Lowry has already made more appearances for the Tynecastle side this term compared to Rangers last season, and it’s not even October yet.

He has started three league matches and has already begun to catch the eye, averaging 1.5 key passes per game along with succeeding with two dribbles per game and his attacking talents have clearly been on show in Edinburgh.

He was hailed by Aaron Fraser back in August, who said: “After a pretty grim first half, Hearts stepped up a gear when it mattered and secured a massive win on the opening day. Alex Lowry completely changed the game when he came on, what a player he is! Great to see Oda pick up where he left off last season.”

There hasn’t been a midfielder to emerge and become a regular in the first team from the academy since Ferguson nearly a quarter of a century on and this is something that needs remedying sooner rather than later.

Charlie Adam and John Fleck showed glimpses of potential during their early years, but soon faded away to England while Billy Gilmour may have made it to the starting XI had he not been snatched by Chelsea back in 2017 when he was only 15.

Ferguson won all there was to win while at the Gers during his two trophy-laden spells, and he had everything. The Scot could dictate the play from the midfield, controlling possession with ease, while he was also partial to getting forward regularly, chipping in with the odd goal and was even the club's top scorer during the 2002/03 season, netting 18 times.

Lowry is similar to Ferguson in that he has all the required attributes to be a star for the Gers over the next few years, the question is, can he impress enough at Hearts to stake his claim next term?

Only time will tell, but the initial signs are extremely promising and the Light Blues should be making the most of having a talent such as Lowry, as they don’t come along too often, that’s for sure.