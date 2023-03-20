The future of Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is still uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, could the Ibrox faithful finally be seeing the Colombian hitman depart the club this summer?

Michael Beale will be doing everything he can in order to keep the striker, especially considering his recent resurgence under the Englishman and the fact that when he is performing at his best, there aren’t many players like him.

Having netted over 100 goals for the club, his form has attracted attention over the previous few summers, and he won't be at the Gers forever.

Beale may already be planning ahead however, with the 42-year-old seemingly interested in signing Swansea City striker Joel Piroe in the summer transfer window, and he may be the player to fill the Morelos-shaped void in the near future.

It is claimed that Rangers have been sending scouts to watch the striker in action for the Swans and this may lead to a potential move.

Who could replace Morelos at Rangers?

There is no reason why Piroe can’t replace the hulking Gers forward, especially with his form for the Welsh side since joining them in 2021. Across 84 matches in all competitions, the Dutchman has netted 38 goals and grabbed a further seven assists.

He might even be an upgrade on Morelos, with the 23-year-old displaying better statistics across a wide range of attacking metrics this season compared to the Rangers hitman.

Piroe has importantly registered more goals (13 to nine) and shots on target (47 to 25) while he is also creating more big chances (five to four).

In succeeding with more dribbles (0.8 to 0.3) it proves that the Swans gem wouldn't just be a goal-scoring replacement but a more mobile and creative presence too.

Indeed, Piroe was dubbed as a “danger man” by journalist Josh Bunting at the start of the year, and he also stated that the striker will “punish you” if he lurks in and around the opposition penalty area.

Beale must go through a major rebuild in the summer in order to challenge Celtic for domestic superiority and if that means letting go of players who don’t want to be at the club, then so be it.

His first two signings, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell have enjoyed positive starts and by scouting Piroe, he may just have his ideal Morelos heir, who could perhaps eclipse his record at Ibrox in the coming years.