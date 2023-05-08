Glasgow Rangers could look like a totally different team next season, with Michael Beale confirming in his post-match press conference yesterday that Alfredo Morelos won’t be at Ibrox next term.

Indeed, the Gers boss said: "I think you saw a difference when Alfredo comes on in terms of energy but not a positive difference. We need a focal point for the team for sure.

"Antonio (Colak) isn't fit at the moment and Alfredo's obviously going to be moving on. I have already confirmed that.”

There will likely be a few forwards arriving at the club over the summer, and with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with a move to the Light Blues, as per Football Insider, it appears the wheels are already in motion.

The Swede has scored a whopping 22 goals this term and would be an excellent signing, however, the Championship side have valued him at £20m, which means a move north of the border is unlikely.

As such, could the Gers turn to another forward instead? With Josh Maja recently confirming that he will decide his future at the end of the current campaign having been linked with the Glasgow side over the previous few months, he could be a perfect alternative.

Could Rangers sign Josh Maja this summer?

The striker will see his contract expire at the end of 2022/23 and this has alerted Beale, who could land the player for nothing during the summer as he looks to save funds for other areas.

With a forward or two on the Englishman’s radar, Maja certainly fits the bill and his performances for Bordeaux in the French second tier have boosted his confidence following poor spells at Stoke City and Fulham across the last few years, scoring just five goals for both teams combined.

He hit the ground running for the French side though and has scored 16 goals in Ligue 2, while grabbing five assists as he currently sits second on the top scorer charts for the division.

The Nigerian clearly knows where the back of the net is and landing the player for nothing would be seen as a brilliant piece of business for the club.

His former teammate at Sunderland and ex-Gers forward, Jermain Defoe, praised Maja a few years ago, saying: Josh is a quick thinker and if you’re that fast upstairs you don’t need anything else.

“When he trained with the first team he showed such great awareness – he knew when to pass it, had a great touch – and although he’s not got electric pace, he’s two steps ahead of everyone which means he’s got an immediate advantage.”

“The gift Josh has is rare and if he builds on it, the sky’s the limit.”

Aged just 24, Maja still has a lot to learn, however, gaining first-team experience in European competition next term could allow him to fulfil his potential and Beale may even make a major profit on the striker over the coming years, particularly if he replicates his recent form for Bordeaux in Scotland.