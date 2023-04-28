Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale is already eyeing up players ahead of next season, and a Championship winger is currently in his sights for a potential move to the Ibrox side.

What’s the latest on Chris Willock to Rangers?

Beale is looking at securing a cut-price deal for Queens Park Rangers winger Chris Willock this summer as he is keen on a reunion with the 25-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

QPR have an option to trigger an extended 12-month deal as his current contract ends this summer, but the Gers could either land him on the cheap or even for free - which could mark some excellent business from Beale.

Could Chris Willock replace Ryan Kent at Rangers?

It’s clear that Beale will require several attacking reinforcements this summer as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are both out of contract at the end of the season. With Kent attracting interest from Burnley, the manager appears to be delving into the transfer market early to plan for his departure.

Willock, a former Arsenal starlet before moving abroad to join Benfica in 2017, certainly has talent, and he could be an ideal candidate to replace Kent if he does move on from the Light Blues.

Beale knows him well too, having coached him for a few months at the start of the season during his spell as QPR boss, lauding the player for his performances back in September, saying: “He (Willock) is in fantastic form at the minute.

“He is an excellent player, you look at his CV we know we’re fortunate to have him at QPR.

“I think he can play at the next level, he just has to make little adjustments.”

Suggesting he can play at the next level means a move to Ibrox wouldn’t faze him, and if he could repeat his feats with QPR over the previous 18 months north of the border, then Willock may well hit that 'next level'

Across 26 Championship matches this term, the winger has scored six goals and grabbed two assists, and although not as impressive as the 18 goal contributions he had the season before, there are still a few matches to go.

Kent has netted just three goals in 43 appearances this term, a worrying tally considering how much the club depend on him as a main goal threat.

Willock has also completed a higher percentage of successful dribbles than Kent this season (62% to 46%) and also scores more frequently than the Gers’ winger, netting every 273 minutes compared to 810 minutes for the 26-year-old.

We think the 5 foot 10 dynamo would be a worthwhile addition to the Rangers squad as Beale continues his rebuild and his statistics from the last couple of seasons suggest that if he was slotted into a better team, he could improve his attacking metrics with ease.