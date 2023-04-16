Glasgow Rangers need to undergo some major rebuilding during the summer transfer window if they wish to overcome their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership table next season.

Michael Beale has enjoyed a solid start to life at Ibrox. However, heading into this weekend, the gap between them and Celtic sat at 12 points - and this is unacceptable.

There has been progress, with the likes of January signing Todd Cantwell settling in well, and he could certainly be the figurehead of a new era under Beale.

One area the Englishman must get right is that of a good solid goalkeeper, as Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin have been poor this term. The duo have conceded 46 (1.4 per game) and 18 (1.8 per game) goals respectively this term, and with a combined age of 76, the time has surely come to bring in someone slightly younger.

Beale could plump for a player who looks set to become a free agent this summer, and having played in the English Premier League during his career, Jack Butland could be an ideal signing.

Could Rangers sign Jack Butland?

Rangers were linked with Butland last summer; however, a broken finger suffered in pre-season ruined any chances of a deal going through.

We think Beale should try and make a move for the ‘keeper, especially as the current Manchester United loanee is set to become a free agent this summer as Crystal Palace are seemingly happy with their options heading into 2023/2024.

This could prove to be a major coup for the Gers, with Butland only 30 years of age, he could become the No 1 for the foreseeable future, and with plenty of experience in England, it could be considered a no-brainer to offer the 6 foot 5 titan a deal.

Across his career, Butland has appeared 87 times in the English top flight, keeping 21 clean sheets in those games.

There is no doubt that the goalkeeper hailed as "really skilful" by Erik ten Hag has a wealth of experience, also winning nine caps for England. Meanwhile, Joe Hart has proved that moving from England to Scotland later in your career can generate excellent results, as he has enjoyed a resurgence since turning out for the Hoops.

Beale will surely be keeping tabs on the Palace shot-stopper, and hopefully he makes his move sooner rather than later as the Gers aim to reclaim the SPFL title next year.