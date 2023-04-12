Michael Beale has enjoyed a fine start to life as manager of Glasgow Rangers, winning all but three of his matches and making a couple of solid January signings, with Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin impressing so far.

There is a long way to go, but initial signs are bright and next season will see the club challenge for Premiership glory, especially if the Ibrox side makes the right moves in the transfer window.

He will have to sort out his defence however, with the Light Blues conceding 19 goals since he took charge in November and the recent Old Firm derby gave strong evidence that money will need to be spent in the summer.

Ben Davies failed to clear the ball in his own box resulting in Celtic scoring, while John Souttar played a horrendous back pass to Allan McGregor, who at 41 years of age, couldn't beat the fleet-footed Jota to the ball with those moments turning the match.

Souttar in particular has barely featured due to injury, making just two starts all campaign and what Beale would give if he could have the services of a defensive titan who starred under both Walter Smith and Alex Mcleish – Craig Moore.

Could Craig Moore improve the current Rangers’ defence?

The Australian centre-back came through the academy at the Gers and made his debut under Smith way back in 1994. During his first stint at the club, he played alongside Richard Gough and helped the club win the final three of their nine league titles in a row.

He was surprisingly sold to Crystal Palace in 1998, but re-joined the Gers at the end of that season and would go on to become a mainstay at the heart of their defence.

Overall, he made 170 appearances for the Glasgow giants across two spells and his no-nonsense defending proved he was one of the finest defenders in the club’s recent history, winning 12 major honours at the Ibrox side.

He represented Australia at two World Cups, and enjoyed a spell at Brisbane Roar before retiring in 2010.

His former teammate at the A-League side, Luke De Vere lavished praise on the ageing defender before he retired, saying: "Craig Moore has been unbelievable. To have someone like that, you can't really put a price on it.

"As a footballer, he's very strong. He can handle himself extremely well against some of the bigger boys in the Hyundai A-League.”

Opposition forwards simply hated playing against Moore as he stood up to every challenge and fought for every ball. He would surely thrive in this current Gers team under Beale, helping him oust the underperforming Souttar to solve the Light Blues' current defensive woes in the process.