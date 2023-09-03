Glasgow Rangers will need to put their recent humbling against PSV Eindhoven behind them as they return to Premiership duty this afternoon.

It isn’t just any old game either, as Celtic will be the visitors at Ibrox for the first Old Firm match of the season and Michael Beale will be eyeing just his second win in the fixture since taking charge of the club last November.

Brendan Rodgers' side have already been dumped out of the League Cup by Kilmarnock while dropping points against St Johnstone last weekend, and it represents a perfect opportunity for the Gers to secure all three points.

What’s the Rangers team news vs Celtic?

Beale spoke to the media before the tie and discussed the team news while stating that Borna Barisic will be fit to play.

He said: “Borna's fine. He had a scan, he should train tomorrow and be available for selection. The only one is whether Kieran Dowell makes it with a slight knock to his knee. That will be touch and go. Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence will come back into the squad. They're fine and trained very well this morning. They are both in a fantastic place.

“I think Kemar coming back last week was a bit of a shock for everyone outside to see him in the starting line-up, but he rewarded us with a goal, a goal that probably only Kemar scores in our squad. We know what he brings to our team as a leader but also as a focal point. If Kemar's fit and healthy moving forward then that is really good news for Rangers.”

With Roofe netting his first goal since January last week, could he get the nod for the vital clash today?

Will Kemar Roofe start for Rangers vs Celtic?

The forward has suffered his fair share of injury issues recently and missed a total of 35 games last season, but he got his reward last week, with Beale giving the £26k-per-week gem his first start since April 2022.

Roofe didn’t disappoint. The 30-year-old scored the opener against Ross County, while also making two key passes and taking 26 touches during his 60 minutes on the field. It was his all round performance which was most pleasing and having him back fit is excellent news for Beale, especially ahead of the visit of Celtic.

Indeed, the Jamaican international has already shone against the Parkhead outfit previously, scoring twice against them during the 2020/21 season while also grabbing an assist and this experience could prove to be invaluable for the Gers.

Not just a threat in front of goal, Roofe is also relentless during a game, constantly on the move as he aims to create opportunities not just for himself but for others, and it’s no wonder former Gers boss Steven Gerrard lauded him as a "Duracell bunny" during his first season in Glasgow.

At his best, Roofe is arguably one of the club's finest attacking talents and although last season was tough, he certainly appears to be getting back to his best and there is no doubt he could dismantle Celtic this afternoon.