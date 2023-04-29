Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale is believed to be plotting a move for Honduran winger Luis Palma ahead of the summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen his side.

What’s the latest on Luis Palma to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, Beale is ready to make a move for Palma sooner rather than later and the Ibrox side could be ready to table a €5m (£4.3m) bid for the player.

They face stiff competition from Belgian side Genk in order to prise him away from Aris in Greece and much will depend on what happens over the coming weeks.

Could Rangers sign Luis Palma?

There is no doubt that the club require some attacking reinforcements, especially with left-winger Ryan Kent in the final few months of his current deal.

Recently promoted Burnley are keen on landing him on a free transfer this summer, and it is looking increasingly unlikely that Rangers will retain his services, this triggering Beale into moving for another left-winger.

Palma certainly fits the bill and has enjoyed a “great season” for Aris according to Honduran outlet, Diario Diez and with 11 goals and seven assists across 33 matches, he poses a wonderful attacking threat from the wing that’s for sure.

He can also play through the middle if required and has also been known to even drop into an attacking midfield position too and this positional versatility could be useful for Beale next season.

Palma could form a dream partnership with Todd Cantwell, who has often been deployed on the right wing or just behind the striker since arriving at the Light Blues in January and the two could combine well.

Cantwell may not have the pace or goal-scoring eye that the Honduran star possesses - scoring just twice for the Gers to date - yet his intelligence in creating space for the winger could allow him to get into more attacking positions across the duration of a season. The Englishman has averaged 1.6 key passes this term while succeeding with 62% of his attempted dribbles and these attributes could allow Palma to flourish.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo could be a worthwhile addition to the Rangers first team, despite the near £5m price tag that it could cost them, yet in order to improve, Beale will likely need to spend some money this summer.

Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin have both been "playing well" since joining the club in January - according to Beale - and Palma has the talent to replicate their impact at the Light Blues.