Glasgow Rangers haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to the campaign, winning only 50% of their matches so far during 2023/24.

Defeats to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers was then followed by a woeful 1-0 loss to Celtic during the first Old Firm tie of the Premiership season, and it surely gives Brendan Rodgers' side an advantage in the title race already.

There have been few things to get excited about for the supporters, yet one player who seems to be rejuvenated this term is Rabbi Matondo.

How has Rabbi Matondo performed this season?

The Welsh winger failed to hit the ground running last term, managing to register just five assists across 28 matches, and it appeared that his Gers career was over before it really began.

Instead of seeking a move away from Ibrox, he knuckled down and worked hard during pre-season and has so far gotten his reward.

Seven appearances so far this season have yielded two goals and an assist, with his strike against PSV his first for the club.

It has represented a massive turnaround for the player who looked out of the picture towards the end of 2022/23.

With Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala leaving Glasgow during the summer transfer window, Matondo has a chance to cement a regular spot on the left side of the attack, or even alongside another forward depending on which system Michael Beale deploys.

However, what the manager would give for a former Light Blues gem who would most certainly be a key player under the current regime; Peter Lovenkrands.

How much did Peter Lovenkrands cost Rangers?

Under Dick Advocaat, the Gers had resumed their dominance of Scottish football, winning back-to-back titles in 1998/99 and 1999/00. In fact, the club had won five out of six domestic trophies on offer for the Dutchman, and it appeared they weren’t going anywhere.

Advocaat made a few more signings during the summer of 2000, luring players such as Fernando Ricksen, Kenny Miller, and Bert Konterman, while Tore Andre Flo joined in November from Chelsea.

It was the signing of Lovenkrands however, who would outlast every single one of Advocaat’s signings and turn into a key player for the Glasgow side over the coming years.

The Dane cost just £1.3m from Akademisk Boldklub, which in relation to the fees they were shelling out for other players, £12m on Flo for example, it represented a wonderful bargain on a youngster who would only get better.

How good was Peter Lovenkrands?

It took time for the player to settle in at Ibrox, making just nine appearances in his debut season, failing to score or grab an assist, but he stuck in and soon became a major part of the Alex McLeish rein, as the former Aberdeen defender took over from Advocaat in December 2001.

Featuring either on the left wing or as a centre-forward, as the aforementioned Matondo can, Lovenkrands’ pace was his main weapon, while he also began to show a keen eye for goal and this quality soon paid off during the 2002 Scottish Cup final.

Not only did the Denmark international net the equaliser, but in the dying embers of a captivating match, he popped up to head a winner past Rab Douglas in the Celtic goal to secure a famous win.

It ensured the balance of power was swinging back in favour of Rangers following a tough 18 months, playing second fiddle to a resurgent Celtic side under Martin O’Neil and his goal was the catalyst for change.

The 2002/03 season saw him score nine league goals while also netting against Celtic in the League Cup final and these goals against their Old Firm rivals were beginning to become a regular habit.

Indeed, during his six seasons at Ibrox, Lovenkrands was lethal against their Old Firm rivals, not only scoring twice against them in cup finals, but also grabbing two goals against the Hoops in the league.

Totally hypothetical, of course, but Matondo would be largely forgotten if Beale was able to rely on a peak Lovenkrands to strike fear into opponents via his wonderful abilities on the wing. He would certainly chip in with key goals throughout the campaign, absolutely no doubt about it.

What happened to Peter Lovenkrands?

He enriched himself further into Ibrox folklore by scoring the equaliser against Inter Milan during the final matchday of the 2005/06 Champions League campaign which saw the Gers become the first Scottish side to make the knockout rounds.

In total, he scored 18 goals and registered nine assists that term, which attracted the attention of other clubs, and he joined Schalke on a pre-contract deal, ending his six-year stint in Scotland.

It didn’t quite work out for him in Germany and a move to Newcastle United in 2009 saw Lovenkrands back on British soil.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer was full of praise for the forward when he arrived at the club, saying: “I know he made a big impression when he first came here, and I thought he started well against Chelsea before he had the injury.

“He can play in a few positions, and has scored a couple of important goals. If we need him, hopefully he can do the same again.”

High praise indeed from one of the finest strikers to emerge from England, and it proved that the Dane could shine out of Scotland.

The former Gers star is still fondly remembered by supporters of a certain vintage and there have been times in the last few years when a prime Lovekrands is dearly needed, particularly now.

Unfortunately, Beale doesn’t have the luxury of being able to call upon him to slot into his system, but if he did, the Gers may well have defeated Celtic a few weeks ago.

Having won two titles and a handful of domestic cups, Lovenkrands knows what it takes to succeed at the Light Blues and his wisdom would surely be greatly received by those who are currently trying to claim a first title since 2021 this season.