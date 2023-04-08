Glasgow Rangers’ Premiership Title hopes will either still be intact come this time tomorrow, or the gap will simply be too much for the Ibrox side to claw back.

Celtic are nine points ahead in the race for the title and only a win in the Old Firm derby this afternoon will keep the club in (slim) contention for the biggest prize in Scottish football.

Michael Beale must change the way his team approach matches against their biggest rivals, with the recent Scottish League Cup final defeat showing what a poor start can do against this relentless team.

Plenty of changes will be made today compared to that cup final line-up as the Englishman seeks his first win in an Old Firm match.

We at Football FanCast predict the Rangers starting XI that will take to the Parkhead pitch this afternoon.

How could Rangers line up against Celtic?

Allan McGregor will make his 501st appearance for the Light Blues, having entered the 500-club following his start against Dundee United last week, and he will be hoping for yet another victory in the derby.

The back four will remain unchanged following a clean sheet last week. James Tavernier and Borna Barisic will once again be deployed on the right- and left-hand side of the defence while Connor Goldson and Ben Davies will continue their partnership.

The duo lost possession just nine times against United, while also combining to win seven aerial duels, and they will need to be in this sort of form today.

Beale has stated that Nicolas Raskin is fit, and he will operate alongside Ryan Jack in a midfield axis in which the manager will hope can break up the Celtic attacks and circulate the ball well to create plenty of chances. This means John Lundstram will drop to the bench.

Todd Cantwell will once again start on the right wing.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo who has “god-given” talent – as lauded by his former coach Gary Cockaday – will be looking to continue his embryonic partnership with Malik Tillman, who will be unleashed from the start just behind the striker.

On the left wing, Ryan Kent will be aiming to score his second goal against Celtic this season, having netted in the New Year draw at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos will be buoyed by his goal in the cup final back in February, and he has scored seven goals and registered 6 assists since the Englishman arrived back in November. If he can perform at his best, the Colombian will be integral to success.

Predicted Rangers XI (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Jack; Cantwell, Tillman, Kent; Morelos