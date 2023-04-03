Michael Beale looks as though he is planning ahead for next season as Glasgow Rangers have been recently scouting winger Luis Palma.

What’s the latest on Luis Palma to Rangers?

According to Greek news outlet Sportime, Rangers are interested in a move for Aris Thessaloniki winger Palma.

The report states that the Light Blues had scouts in the stands watching him during last night’s tie against Olympiacos.

Aris have already outlined that the player could cost Rangers around the €4m (£3.5m) mark and this could be a wise investment and within the club’s budget.

With Ryan Kent out of contract at the end of the season, Palma may be seen as a direct replacement for the Englishman should he depart for nothing.

Will Ryan Kent leave Rangers in the summer?

The former Liverpool starlet is enjoying life under Beale, yet his future is up in the air when it comes to signing a new deal and there is no doubt that the manager will move players on if they are not committed to the club in the long run.

Palma may be an ideal heir for Kent, particularly as he is usually deployed on the left wing. Also aged just 23, the flanker has plenty of time to grow and develop at Ibrox should he make the move.

The Honduran started his career off at CDS Vida, scoring 21 goals in just 56 matches with those numbers earning him a move to Greek side Aris in 2021. Since then, he has continued to impress in Europe.

Indeed, this term, Palma has ten goals and six assists in just 29 matches, which is actually higher than Kent’s three goals and ten assists across 42 outings, proving he may be a solid replacement.

Palma isn’t just restricted to playing on the wing, with the attacker able to operate in a centre-forward role with apparent ease while also dropping in just behind the striker if called upon. That versatility could certainly give Beale plenty of food for thought.

Honduran outlet Diario Diez claimed that Palma is having a “great season” in Greece and this has led to the Gers sending scouts to monitor the emerging talent up close.

With six caps for Honduras, he has experience at international level and there is no doubt he will increase this tally if he moves to Glasgow, gaining more exposure, especially if the club do well on the continental stage.

The next few months could be a very interesting time for the Ibrox side and Palma may be an excellent investment.