Glasgow Rangers have little to play for this season following their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat last weekend at Hampden.

Defeat ended their chances to defend the trophy they won last year, while their Old Firm rivals have the Premiership title all but wrapped up, with thoughts turning to 2023/24.

Michael Beale faces a challenging summer, with an overhaul of the playing squad badly needed, and this could define the rest of his tenure. If he gets it right, the Light Blues could challenge for the title, but get it wrong, and he could be on his way out of Ibrox.

There are seven first-team players out of contract this summer, with the likes of Filip Helander, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor all expected to depart in the coming weeks.

Beale should also be trying to move on some deadwood that could bring in some vital funds in order to build the team that he wants, and Scott Wright could be such a player heading for the exit door.

Could Scott Wright leave Rangers this summer?

Back in February, Football Insider reported that Rangers rejected offers for the winger in January, but they could be set to receive offers during the summer transfer window, with this being the prime opportunity to move him on.

Wright's performances this year have dropped considerably from 2021/22. Last season, he scored seven times and grabbed three assists, even netting in the Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts, yet he hasn’t kicked on this term.

Across 32 appearances in all competitions so far, Wright has managed to register just two assists, and if the club are aiming to dominate Scottish football once again, a major upgrade is surely required.

Former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton has previously criticised the player for his lack of attacking output, saying: “I think there is definitely a question mark over him.

“He has been used a lot as an impact sub and at times he has done well. I think he needs to do more. He has got the ability but he needs to do it on a [consistent] basis.

“So it would not surprise me if the manager is looking at different options. He will want to put his own stamp on the team as well.”

The £5.6k-per-week Scot has shown glimpses of his talent during his spell at the club, but this won't be good enough heading into one of the most important campaigns in Rangers' recent history.