Glasgow Rangers won their tenth Scottish Premiership match in a row this afternoon as Michael Beale continues his unbeaten league run.

Dundee United were put to the sword at Ibrox as the Gers kept up pressure on their Old Firm rivals who top the table and the comfortable 2-0 victory temporally reduces the gap to six points, with Celtic playing Ross County tomorrow lunchtime.

It was an utterly dominant win for the Light Blues, recording 77% possession throughout while having 28 shots in total, restricting United to just six and truth be told, they never looked like scoring.

Before the game, we at Football FanCast felt Malik Tillman should be unleashed against a United defence that has conceded 54 goals this term and the manager followed suit, starting the American, and he did not disappoint.

He scored twice, received an average rating of 9/10 while also making five key passes and succeeding with six dribble attempts as he carved a hole through the United backline with ease.

It was a wonderful performance and if the club want to snatch the title from Celtic’s grasp, he needs to be delivering matches like this every week.

Tillman was the obvious standout, however, his midfield partner Todd Cantwell was equally impressive.

How did Todd Cantwell perform against Dundee United?

Much was made in the build-up to the match about how Cantwell’s “really good relationship” – as described by Beale – with Tillman would influence the game and the duo certainly delivered this afternoon.

The Englishman played a starring role in the first goal, providing a “moment of real quality” , as lauded by journalist Joshua Barrie, to play an exquisite pass into the American that sent him through on goal to slot away the opener.

The pair “linked expertly” according to Barrie and this partnership could be absolutely vital between now and the end of the season, and who knows, maybe next year too?

The 25-year-old was everywhere at Ibrox, taking 95 touches during his spell on the pitch, making three key passes and having two shots during the tie, along with assisting Tillman’s first goal.

Despite playing on the right wing, he managed to offer defensive support in the way of two tackles, one interception and one clearance while he was only dribbled past once.

It was yet another dominant display from the former Norwich City midfielder and his signing in January is already beginning to look like a stroke of genius by Beale.