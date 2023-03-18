Glasgow Rangers will be looking to make it 14 Premiership matches unbeaten under Michael Beale when they face Motherwell this afternoon at Fir Park.

The Ibrox side have dropped just two points in the league since the Englishman took over in November and although the Steelmen have enjoyed somewhat of a rejuvenation under Stuart Kettlewell, Rangers should secure all three points.

Malik Tillman is back in the fold having missed the previous three games due to injury, while Ridvan Yilmaz will be aiming to build upon his appearance against Raith Rovers last week, and he could well start today as Borna Barisic is likely to miss the tie due to his wife expecting their first child.

With the chance to temporarily reduce the gap to Celtic at the top of the league table to six points, Beale will make a few changes from the Scottish Cup win over Raith last weekend.

We at Football FanCast predict the Rangers starting XI that will take to the pitch this afternoon.

What could Rangers’ XI look like vs Motherwell?

Allan McGregor will yet again start between the posts, looking at keeping his eighth clean sheet of the league campaign.

Connor Goldson and Ben Davies will operate at the heart of the defence, while James Tavernier will start on the right-hand side. Ridvan Yilmaz will make his first Premiership start since August due to Barisic potentially missing the tie, with the “high potential” dynamo – in the words of Ross Wilson – keen to make an impression.

Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin will form the midfield axis while Malik Tillman returns to the starting XI in place of Todd Cantwell, operating just behind the striker. Cantwell has been excellent since joining Rangers, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.3/10, but the “god given” talent – as dubbed by his former youth coach Gary Cockaday – will make way allowing the American to gain some much-needed minutes.

Fashion Sakala – with 12 goal contributions under Beale – has arguably been on the clubs finest performers of late, and he will take his spot on the right wing, with Ryan Kent deployed on the left.

Antonio Colak will retain his starting berth as the lone striker and will be hoping to build on his two-goal salvo against Hibernian.