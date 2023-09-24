Glasgow Rangers return to domestic action this afternoon following their 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Michael Beale will be looking to secure the Gers their third straight win for the first time this season and a home tie against Motherwell in the Premiership represents the perfect chance for another three points.

The second half of the Betis tie was arguably the best display by the Ibrox side, totally dominating the La Liga outfit and Beale will hope that the team can carry this momentum into today’s match.

Due to the quick turnaround between games, there will likely be a few changes to the starting XI and this could potentially see Ryan Jack come back in as Tom Lawrence was substituted with an injury against the Spanish side.

How did Ryan Jack perform vs Real Betis?

The Scottish midfielder didn’t start the match as Beale went with a 4-2-3-1 formation, deploying Jose Cifuentes and John Lundstram at the base of the midfield as Jack had to settle for a spot on the sidelines.

He did emerge from the bench with just ten minutes remaining to take the place of the Ecuadorian and enjoyed a decent cameo display.

During his short spell on the pitch, Jack won five out of five ground duels while making four tackles as he demonstrated his defensive abilities which preserved the Gers' slender 1-0 advantage and with Lawrence looking like he may miss the match today, Jack should be deployed in a midfield three alongside Cifuentes and Lundstram.

How has Ryan Jack performed for Rangers this season?

The £12k-per-week gem has been at the club since 2017 and former manager Steven Gerrard heaped praise on him back in 2020, saying: “He does everything right at the gym, he eats well and he trains and prepares every single day for the game at the weekend or midweek. So it’s no surprise that Ryan finds that level of consistency because he does everything right.”

There is no doubt he could do 'everything right' against the Steelmen again today. The 31-year-old has played three league matches so far this term and has won 60% of his ground duels while recovering 3.3 balls per game, which is even more impressive considering he has averaged just 35 minutes per game.

He will add some much-needed solidity into the midfield and his presence could give Cifuentes a licence to perhaps push further forward and try to create plenty of chances.

Squad rotation will be key due to the demands of European football and being able to call on a player such as Jack is an added bonus for Beale.

The Scot has already shown he is comfortable on the ball, averaging 27 touches during his spell on the pitch and with the Gers likely to control possession today, he will be crucial in dictating play.

Another three points will come as a welcome relief for Beale and will set them up nicely for the League Cup quarter-final tie against Livingston in midweek, a competition which they have an excellent chance of winning for the first time since 2011.