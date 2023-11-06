Glasgow Rangers are enjoying life under new manager Philippe Clement, winning four and drawing one of his first five matches in charge.

The victory against Hearts at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final on the weekend takes the Gers through to their third final in the competition across the previous five years, but they have yet to taste victory.

This could change under the Belgian, especially with the way the Gers are currently playing. In just five matches, the club have scored 14 goals and conceded only two, indicating that the new manager has given the players plenty of freedom to explore their attacking talents and long may this continue.

One of the most pleasing aspects of this new-found confidence in the team is how Clement has managed to get a tune out of players who were clearly struggling under Michael Beale.

Sam Lammers scored just once under Beale, yet he put in arguably his finest display for the club against Dundee last week, scoring a screamer from the edge of the box while also registering an assist and with a few more performances like that, he could turn his Gers career around.

Scott Wright has also looked lively since Clement has taken over the Ibrox hot seat, even scoring against Hearts at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final, his first goal since the Scottish Cup final 18 months ago.

The 49-year-old could certainly do some business in the January transfer window and one striker has been touted for a potential swoop.

Rangers transfer news

It's no secret that the Gers have struggled with their attacking options during the early part of the season as Cyriel Dessers was off form and Danilo suffered a fractured cheekbone in September.

With this in mind, could the Light Blues make a move for another centre-forward during the winter transfer window? Kris Boyd certainly believes so.

The former Rangers striker was discussing Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski, suggesting that the Ibrox side should take a closer look at him.

“When it comes to Aberdeen, they probably have the best striker out of the lot.” Boyd said in the Scottish Sun (via Football Scotland).

“Miovski has impressed me a lot since he joined the club. And the more I see of the North Macedonia international, the more I have to think the Dons are lucky to still have him at the club.

"Put it this way, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to be sold in the January window. That’s not something Dons fans will want to hear, especially where they are sitting right now. But Miovski’s displays at home and in Europe are certain to have attracted attention.

“If Rangers are looking for a new hitman in January then they could do an awful lot worse than making an attempt to sign him. I know, the chances of Aberdeen selling their best player to Gers are highly unlikely.”

Although perhaps a tad unrealistic in January, there is no reason why the Light Blues can't make a move for the striker in the near future, and he is certainly performing better than Dessers at the moment.

Cyriel Dessers' numbers this season

The Nigeria international cost £4.5m during the summer transfer window yet has failed to live up to this price tag so far.

Across 20 matches for Rangers, he has scored just four goals along with registering three assists and unless he can boost this tally in the coming weeks, his future at Ibrox may be rather bleak.

Dessers currently ranks first across the squad for big chances missed in the Premiership (ten), while he also ranks seventh for big chances created (two) and tenth for successful dribbles per game (0.5), suggesting that he hasn’t quite made the desired impact over the first few months of the season.

Dessers in the Premiership - 2023/24 Games Played 10 Goals Scored 3 Shots per game 2.6 Goal Conversion 12% Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 1.2 Successful Dribbles 38% Ground Duels Won 21% Aerial Duels Won 50% Stats via Sofascore.

Clement could change things of course and given the 28-year-old a new lease of life, yet in five games under the Belgian, Dessers has managed to find the back of the net just once, against Dundee last week.

Danilo looks like the real deal however, yet Clement can't aim for success having just one striker in form and this may lead to some action in the January transfer window and Miovski could be an ideal candidate.

Bojan Miovski’s season in numbers

The North Macedonian forward arrived in Scotland during the summer of 2022 as Aberdeen looked to bolster their attacking options, and he certainly hit the ground running during his first season in the north-east.

Bojan Miovski in the Premiership at Aberdeen 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 16 4 Assists 2 1 Shots on target per game 1 0.9 Big chances created 6 1 Scoring frequency 181 minutes 208 minutes Stats via Sofascore

Not only did he rank first across the Dons squad for goals and assists in the top flight (18), but the striker also ranked first for shots on target per game (one), second for big chances created (six) and for goal frequency (a goal every 181 minutes) as he enjoyed a stellar campaign.

The 6 foot 2 gem has continued this form into the current season, and he has already netted ten goals in just 18 matches, chipping in with three assists too, while he scored the winner against Hibs to send Aberdeen to the League Cup final against the Gers next month.

The £1.2m-rated finisher - as per Football Transfers - was praised by journalist Filip Mishov for his match-winning striker on the weekend, who said: “Clutch striker! The first touch, the run and the composed finish, class... Bojan Miovski is going to the very top, what a moment for the #Macedonian and #AberdeenFC, unreal!”

He certainly knows where the back of the net is and his experience of Scottish football would stand him in good stead should the Light Blues actually make a concrete move for him.

There is no doubt he could be a success, especially with a much higher quality of player surrounding him at Ibrox compared to Aberdeen.

He would be presented with a plethora of chances and judging by his scoring statistics over the previous 18 months, he would excel at putting them away with ease.

Clement will need to try and bring the best out in Dessers, otherwise, the former Feyenoord hitman could be braced for a short spell in Glasgow.