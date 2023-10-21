Glasgow Rangers new boss Philippe Clement got off to a wonderful start during his first match in charge of the Ibrox side.

The Belgian led his team to a straightforward 4-0 victory over Hibernian in Glasgow and while the performance was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, there are clear signs of progress which will surely have already won some of the supporters over.

A winning start is expected by any new manager who arrives at the Light Blues and Clement managed expectations extremely well and the momentum can now build ahead of a Europa League clash against Sparta Prague next week.

Abdallah Sima continued his fine form of late, and he could become a key player under the new regime.

How did Abdallah Sima perform vs Hibs?

The on-loan winger was signed by Michael Beale from Brighton and Hove Albion, and he has exploded into some wonderful form recently.

Sima had already found the back of the net on seven occasions since joining the club, including two goals in the Europa League group stage, and he was one of the few bright sparks under Beale.

Against Hibs, he received a Sofascore match rating of 8.8 which was the best on the pitch and along with scoring twice, the player also took five total shots during the tie.

The winger also attempted a staggering nine dribbles, succeeding with four and it's clear he was keen to make an impression under the new manager.

His performance was integral to the Gers gaining a crucial three points, yet it was perhaps captain James Tavernier who was Clement’s silent hero against the Easter Road side.

How good was James Tavernier against Hibs?

The club stalwart has had his criticisms this term, yet Beale lauded him as “fantastic” following the Old Firm defeat back in September and he put on a solid display this afternoon.

The right-back was excellent defensively, making four clearances, one interception and one tackle as the Light Blues kept a well-deserved clean sheet while Tavernier also won five out of his nine duels during the match.

It was his attacking abilities which were on full display in front of the Ibrox crowd, however. The 31-year-old made four key passes during the tie as he looked to create chances for his teammates, and although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he created a big chance while succeeding with two of his five dribble attempts.

It was not the finest performance of his Gers career to date - as he did lose possession on 23 occasions - yet Clement will be pleased at just how effective his captain was during a game which could potentially have been a banana skin for the Belgian.

If Tavernier continues to step up to the plate and deliver consistent performance between now and the end of the current season, the Light Blues could challenge for silverware.

The former Club Brugge manager is no miracle worker, but this 4-0 win is a solid start to what could hopefully be a productive time in charge of the Glasgow side.