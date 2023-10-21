Glasgow Rangers return to the domestic scene today following the international break and it represents the first match in charge for new boss Philippe Clement.

Hibernian are the visitors to Ibrox and having secured a win in their last Premiership game before the break, the Gers will be hoping to continue this momentum.

Clement may need to change the side which started against St Mirren, however, especially as there are a few players who could return to action.

What is the Rangers team news vs Hibs?

Speaking to the media ahead of his first match in charge, Clement gave an overview of where the side is currently at in terms of injuries.

He said: “Todd Cantwell will be back. Ryan Jack will be back but not for the full 90.

“Danilo is adapting, it is his first moments training with a mask. We will likely need him for the weekend.

“Lawrence and Matondo are injured and will miss out. Cantwell is increasing his workload following the injury so won't play the 90.

“Jose Cifuentes will also miss out at the weekend.”

It will certainly be a boost to see Cantwell and Jack return to action, while Danilo has impressed despite being limited with his game time under Beale - scoring two goals in five league outings - and he could make a big impact should he come on at some stage against the Easter Road side.

With Cifuentes missing however and Jack not able to play the full 90, will Clement place his trust in youth and give youngster Bailey Rice an unlikely spot in the starting XI?

Will Bailey Rice start vs Hibs?

The 17-year-old has already made three appearances in the senior side since joining from Motherwell in 2022 and his future looks exceptionally bright.

The teenage sensation has come off the bench against Aberdeen and St Mirren in recent weeks, and it’s clear he has the required attributes to challenge the established professionals in the first-team squad over the next couple of years.

Indeed, Rangers Review journalist Jonny McFarlane was impressed with the youngster following a youth tie against Celtic in April, describing him as a "serious talent".

These are the sort of traits that Clement will be looking for in his players and despite his tender age, Rice is performing far beyond his years.

Cifuentes hasn’t endured the best of starts at Ibrox, struggling to settle following his move for Los Angeles FC in the summer - making just four league appearances - and this injury could represent a solid chance for Rice to show the Belgian exactly what he is made of.

While scoring or creating chances is not a key strength, the youngster can instead focus on dictating the play with his solid passing ability and protecting the defence from any danger.

McFarlane even claimed he was “physically robust” during the match against Celtic and if he continues his development, he could be key for the Gers sooner rather than later.

Will Clement be brave enough to unleash him from the start? Only time will tell.