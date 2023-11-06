Glasgow Rangers secured their place in the League Cup final for the third time in the previous five seasons yesterday.

Hearts were defeated 3-1 in what first looked like a nervy contest before the Light Blues scored three quick goals in the second half which killed off any hopes the Jambos had of returning to Hampden next month.

Philippe Clement has turned around a club which was on the verge of a full-blown crisis into one which heads into the festive period full of confidence and into a cup final.

The Belgian has asserted his authority straight from the word go, and it looks as though every single player is buying into what he wants to achieve at Ibrox. The club have won four and drawn once across his opening five games, conceding just twice in the process.

One of the most pleasing aspects of Clement’s tenure so far is his ability to bring out the best in players who had previously struggled under Michael Beale.

Although the jury is still out on Sam Lammers, his display against Dundee last week – scoring a stunning long-range effort before grabbing an assist – suggests that he could emerge as a key player for the club.

Cyriel Dessers is another one who looked lost and isolated whenever Beale deployed him up front, yet he scored a confidence-boosting goal against the Dens Park side last week too and if Clement builds their confidence up, they could make the grade at the Ibrox side.

The most surprising redemption arc however is that of Scott Wright, as his Rangers career appeared to be in tatters just a few short months ago under Beale.

How close Scott Wright came to leaving

Following a season in which Wright made 34 appearances across all competitions, yet registered just two assists, his future looked bleak.

Beale was on the verge of completing a major summer rebuilding job and with the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield all departing Ibrox for nothing after their contracts expired, it looked as though Wright could be next.

In mid-July, it appeared as though Beale was close to moving Wright on as he was spotted at the airport preparing to fly to Turkey to seal a move to Pendikspor.

The Light Blues had reportedly accepted a bid in the region of £500k from the Turkish side for the winger and given his lack of attacking input during the 2022/23 season, it looked like a decent move for both parties.

The deal collapsed however and just three weeks later, Beale admitted that the Scot wasn’t going to be leaving in the summer transfer window and was a part of his plans for the current season.

He was even included in the squad for the Champions League qualifiers against Servette, and it looked as though he was ready to stay and fight for his place in the first team.

Scott Wright’s statistics under Beale

Despite remaining in Glasgow, Wright didn’t exactly get the chance to show Beale he was up for saving his career, playing a grand total of just 97 minutes across four matches.

He failed to score or register an assist during his brief spell on the pitch and combined with Beale’s lack of identity, the Gers endured a poor start to the season.

Scott Wright's Rangers career Season Games Goals 2023/24 10 1 2022/23 34 0 2021/22 37 7 2020/21 13 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

With just under two years left on his contract, it was clear Beale didn’t trust him that much and a move in January looked inevitable.

Clement’s arrival has changed all that however as the former Club Brugge manager has given every single player a clean slate from which to impress and Wright has evidently taken this opportunity with both hands judging by his recent performances.

Scott Wright's stats under Philippe Clement

Wright has featured in all five matches so far under the Belgian and this confidence boost could only be a good thing heading into the most hectic few months of the calendar.

Following a start against Hibs and a substitute appearance against Hearts in successive weeks – making two key passes and creating a big chance against the Easter Road side – Wright was rewarded with a spot in the starting XI against Dundee last week.

Wright's season in numbers (Premiership) Games Played 5 Shots per game 1.4 Key passes per game 1.2 Pass Success 80% Tackles per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 3.2 Dribble Success 60% Ground duels won 57% Stats via Sofascore.

The 26-year-old looked lively in spells during a match which was heavily delayed as he managed to make three key passes and take 51 touches, proving he was keen to get involved as often as possible.

He even had a part to play in Danilo’s goal, and it was arguably his most impressive display of the season, showing how much Clement had given him in regard to confidence.

While the former Aberdeen gem dropped to the bench against Hearts in the League Cup semi-final on the weekend, it was clear the 49-year-old was saving him as an impact sub in the second half in case things weren’t going their way.

Todd Cantwell came off at half-time and was replaced by Wright, and it didn’t take the winger long to make an impression.

James Tavernier had opened the scoring on the 50th minute via a penalty, but just five minutes later, Wright was once again the scourge for Hearts at Hampden.

18 months ago, he scored the second goal of the 2022 Scottish Cup final to wrap up the win for Rangers, and on Sunday, the player netted his first goal since that final against the same opposition.

Call it fate, but Wright took his effort well and gave the Gers a two goal lead with just over half an hour to go, and the tie eventually finished 3-1 to the Glasgow side.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie praised him, saying: “Scott Wright's made such a good impact from the bench, just bringing pace to play and driving forward with the ball. Wins a free-kick at the edge of the box moments ago when it looked like he'd break through.”

The 5 foot 10 gem certainly looks rejuvenated since Beale left and Clement has given him a platform to showcase exactly what he can do.

Whether he is in his long-term plans for the club doesn’t matter at this point in time. All that matters is that Wright continues these impressive displays and helps the Gers win some silverware this term. For the time being, he is one of the big success stories from Clement's reign.