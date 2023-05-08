Glasgow Rangers bounced back from their disappointing performance at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend as the Ibrox side recorded a 1-0 victory in the Premiership yesterday.

It wasn’t the most enthralling of wins, but a nice finish from Todd Cantwell with just under half an hour remaining secured the Gers all three points against Aberdeen.

Michael Beale fielded a slightly different line up this week compared to the Celtic loss with Robby McCrorie, Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Ianis Hagi coming in to the starting XI as the manager gave them some minutes to try and impress.

McCrorie was excellent between the posts, securing his third clean sheet in three first-team appearances for the Light Blues as he made four saves, completed 15 passes and took 31 touches throughout, showing no signs of rustiness whatsoever.

Not everyone had a similar impact, however, with Matondo failing to take his chance during a rare start for the club.

How did Rabbi Matondo perform against Aberdeen?

The Welsh winger was brought in to replace Ryan Kent on the left wing, and it was his first start for the club since November.

The £2m signing has failed to hit the ground running at Ibrox, registering just five assists across 25 matches and with Kent all but leaving this summer, Beale gave him an ideal chance to shine against the Dons.

Unfortunately, Matondo couldn’t quite get into the match. Despite making four key passes during his spell on the pitch, his 12 passes in total were three fewer than McCrorie.

The speedster managed only 31 touches all game, which represents a disappointing return for someone who should have demanded the ball and looked to make things happen.

Sadly, by losing possession 11 times, the 22-year-old surrendered his grasp of the ball on average every 2.8 touches.

The player did attempt seven dribbles yet was successful with just two, and he won only four duels from 12 in a wasteful display.

Indeed, it perhaps suggests that Matondo is still a bit lightweight for the demands of Scottish football, although this can be worked on during the summer.

It was an uninspiring performance for someone who should have made a statement of intent to Beale, but with little to play for now, he should get more chances during the final few weeks of the campaign.

With a home tie against Celtic on Saturday, there is no better stage to showcase his abilities than an Old Firm clash.