Glasgow Rangers return to domestic action this weekend as they look to put a disappointing start to the season behind them.

Michael Beale began the 2023/24 campaign having overhauled the squad during the summer transfer window, signing nine new players, yet this new look Ibrox side has failed to live up to expectations, winning just four of their opening nine games.

The final week before the international break threatened to derail the Gers’ season before it really got off the ground as they suffered a 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, while Celtic claimed victory in the opening Old Firm clash of the Premiership campaign.

With a return to reality imminent, Beale must avoid any further loses or the title could soon slip out of the Light Blues’ reach.

Who do Rangers play next?

The Gers travel to Perth to face St Johnstone as they aim to secure their first league win since 26 August and Beale will need to rejig his starting XI from the one that took to the field against Celtic.

Cyriel Dessers was often isolated against the Parkhead outfit, failing to register a shot during his time on the pitch while missing one big chance.

Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo did offer flashes of quality, with the duo taking the game to the Celtic defence at times, yet aside from the two disallowed goals, Rangers didn’t create any meaningful chances.

Perhaps it’s time for Beale to give Abdallah Sima a chance from the first whistle, as he did impress when coming off the bench two weeks ago.

Will Abdallah Sima start for Rangers vs St Johnstone?

The winger arrived during the summer from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season long loan deal and has already scored twice across eight matches for the club.

He only played once in the Champions League, but the 22-year-old demonstrated his quality by scoring against PSV in the home leg last month while also succeeding with one dribble, taking two shots on target, and achieving seven ball recoveries.

The “fantastic prospect” – as so hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig in 2021 - has yet to really live up to the hype he showcased during his spell with Slavia Prague, but coming to Ibrox could be an ideal place to get his mojo back and impress the supporters.

Indeed, despite starting only one league match thus far, Sima has succeeded with 60% of his attempted dribbles, scored once, averaged 0.8 key passes per game and averaged one shot on target per game.

He came off the bench against Celtic with just 14 minutes remaining, and although he failed to get on the scoresheet or change the game, the 6 foot 2 starlet did show flashes of excellence.

Despite the limited time to shine, Sima did play two key passes, delivered two crosses, and won 100% of his ground duels, proving that he looked to have a positive influence on the tie while proving that he wouldn’t be bullied easily on the ball.

Unleashing the player against the Saints could deliver a much needed three points for the Gers and his pace and creativity would terrorise their defence, no doubt about it.