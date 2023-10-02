Glasgow Rangers parted company with manager Michael Beale on Sunday evening following yet another poor start to a season.

The Ibrox side already find themselves seven points behind Celtic in the Premiership while also failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Along with having no clear identity or playing style, all these factors played a role in the 43-year-old being sacked, and the hunt is on for a new boss.

Steven Davis has been put in interim charge ahead of the tie against Cypriot side Aris Limassol on Thursday and there could be various changes to the starting XI that lost against Aberdeen last weekend.

What’s the Rangers team news vs Aris?

During the woeful defeat to Aberdeen, both Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack were substituted due to injury problems, and they become the eighth and nine players to join the growing list of players unavailable.

They join the likes of Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence and Danilo, who have all missed the last couple of games.

The £12k-per-week Scottish midfielder will be a notable absentee from the Europa League tie as he has been solid in the heart of the midfield recently alongside John Lundstram and Jose Cifuentes and this is a potential blow from which Davis will have to navigate.

Could he perhaps turn to a young player in order to step up and replace Jack in the starting XI? Youngster Bailey Rice could well be one candidate having already made a first team appearance this term.

Who is Bailey Rice?

The 16-year-old is one of the most promising talents in the Ibrox academy at this current moment in time and the player made history during the 2022/23 season for the club.

After joining from Motherwell in the summer of 2022, Rice went on to be impressive for the B team during his first full season at Ibrox, making 21 appearances while chipping in with three goal contributions – two goals and an assist – and this led Beale to name him on the bench for a match against Livingston earlier this year.

The teenage starlet joined the fray with just a few minutes to go, however, he became the youngest ever player to feature in a league match for the Gers, beating the previous record by 14 days, and it certainly showed just how much faith the management team had in Rice.

Although Beale may have departed, Davis will know all about his strengths having trained with him on numerous occasions and there is no doubt he could slot into the void left by Jack.

With 22 caps for the Scotland U17 side, he has plenty of experience on an international level and a tie in Europe could be the perfect place for him to shine and demonstrate his talents.

Lauded as a “prospect” by writer Mark Hendry in January 2022 as clubs were lining up to pinch him from the Steelmen, Rice has everything it takes to forge a way into the senior side and become an integral part of the first team setup over the coming years.

A new era will begin on Thursday, and this could see several youngsters get their chance to show exactly what they are capable of.