Glasgow Rangers managed to secure their first win since the 27 September as the Ibrox side secured a 3-0 triumph over high-flyers St Mirren in Paisley.

The result may have been slightly different had the Buddies not had a player sent off for a deliberate handball which prevented Abdallah Sima from scoring the simplest of tap-ins, but it ended up being comfortable in the end.

Steven Davis was taking charge of his second match during his interim spell following the sacking of Michael Beale, and it remains unclear whether he will still be in the hot seat after the international break.

If he is, then he must make a few changes to his starting XI for the tie against Hibernian in 12 days time and that includes giving youngster Ross McCausland a chance from the first whistle, especially after his cameo against St Mirren.

Does Ross McCausland deserve a chance in the starting XI?

Davis actually started another youth produce, Zak Lovelace, against the Paisley side, but he suffered an injury during the first half and was replaced by McCausland.

The Northern Irishman was given 49 minutes to impress, and he certainly grasped the chance with both hands.

The winger looked lively during his spell on the pitch, making three key passes and creating a big chance as he looked to carve some opportunities for his teammates while the youngster finished with an 88% pass success rate.

It was a promising display and proves that the opportunity could be there for the “dominant” 6-foot sensation – as so dubbed by Craig Mulholland – to establish himself as a first-team regular.

With Scott Wright underperforming recently, there is no reason to doubt McCausland’s ability, and he could be a better option than the Scot.

How has Scott Wright performed for Rangers this season?

The former Aberdeen winger has struggled to really get going in all honesty and this likely stems from the fact he was close to making an exit in the summer.

The 26-year-old was set for a move to Turkish side Pendikspor during the transfer window, yet it collapsed, and he chose to remain at Ibrox and fight for his place.

It hasn’t quite worked out so far. Wright has made just five appearances this term and registered zero goal contributions while he currently ranks in a lowly 26th spot across the squad for his overall Sofascore rating (6.25).

In comparison, McCausland ranks tenth for his rating (7.2) while the 20-year-old winger has made more key passes per game (three to 0.5) and created more big chances (one to zero) than Wright, clearly showcasing why he should be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Wright hasn’t scored or assisted in a Rangers jersey since the League Cup semi-final clash in January against Aberdeen, and he is clearly not up to the required standard to take the club to the next level.

McCausland may be raw and inexperienced at this level, yet this is how diamonds are formed. Giving him a run in the starting XI will allow him to develop and from his cameo against St Mirren yesterday, he looks like he has more to offer than Wright, no doubt about that.