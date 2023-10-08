Glasgow Rangers suffered their second consecutive defeat in midweek, losing 2-1 to Aris Limassol in the Europa League.

It was the culmination of one of the worst weeks in the clubs recent history, having lost to Aberdeen last weekend before Michael Beale was sacked as manager on Sunday evening.

Steven Davis was placed in interim charge for the European tie and the upcoming match against St Mirren, but even he couldn’t get a tune out of this group of players, who in all honesty, look lost.

The Paisley outfit are riding high in the Premiership at the moment, currently occupying second spot, three points ahead of the Light Blues and if the players turn in another abject performance like they did against the Cypriot side, it will be yet another defeat.

Davis should be making a few changes ahead of this afternoon's tie, with Scott Wright surely dropping from the starting XI to a spot on the bench after a woeful display.

How did Scott Wright perform vs Aris Limassol?

The winger looked like he was close to departing the Ibrox side following two and a half years in Glasgow, yet a move to Turkey fell through, and he chose to fight for his space in the first team.

With an injury crisis engulfing the squad, Wright was chosen to start on the right wing in midweek yet offered no real threat going forward.

Indeed, he achieved the lowest Sofascore rating out of any Rangers player (6.2), while completing just 18 successful passes during his 84 minutes on the pitch, with only one of these being a key pass.

The Scot succeeded with just one dribble out of six attempts, was successful with zero crosses and lost possession 16 times during his spell on the pitch, hardly the performance of a player who is looking to make an impact.

Davis would be far better by unleashing a youngster like Ross McCausland in his space today, as he would certainly offer more going forward.

Does Scott Wright have a future at Rangers?

The 26-year-old has made just five appearances so far this season, registering zero goals or assists while starting just twice, and he has failed to contribute anything meaningful in these ties.

Across his two league matches, Wright has an average match rating of 6.25 while he has created zero big chances and averaged just 0.5 key passes per game, suggesting he isn’t the answer for the Gers on the right wing.

With the Light Blues searching for a new manager, it looks as though there will be another overhaul of the squad and Wright may certainly be one of the first players to go.

He will be remembered for his goal to clinch the Scottish Cup in 2022, yet he clearly isn’t of the required standard to take the Gers to the next level.

With a tough tie against St Mirren awaiting this afternoon, Davis has a big decision to make regarding his starting Xi, but Wright shouldn’t be anywhere near it that’s for sure.